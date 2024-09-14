Kolkata Blast Injures Ragpicker Amid Ongoing Doctors' Protests; Bomb Detection Team On Site

A 58-year-old ragpicker was injured after a blast took place on Saturday around 1:45 pm at the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata.
A police officer told PTI that the explosion may have happened from a plastic bag which was near the ragpicker.
Reportedly the area was secured with tape, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in to investigate the incident.
The officer said, "The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker."
The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.
"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he added.
According to India Today, Bengal BJP leader and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar urged the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to probe into this explosion.
"The explosion is of great concern. It should be investigated thoroughly. In particular, I feel that an investigation by NIA is required. I don't think the police have that kind of professionalism to investigate this incident," he was quoted saying.
Further accusing CM Mamata Banerjee of leading the deterioration of law and order condition in the state, he said, "The incident also depicts the failure of Mamata Banerjee as a Home Minister. If this is the condition of law and order in the state, the Home Minister should resign."
This explosion takes place amid several protests being held across Kolkata over the rape and murder of the 31-year-old woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
Several junior doctors in the city have called for ceasework and are holding protests, currently near the Swasthya Bhavan or Health Department of the state. CM Banerjee visited the protest site on Saturday afternoon and interacted with the agitators, assuring justice to the victim and listening to their demands.