Kin Allege Deceased Satara Doctor's Phone Unlocked With Fingerprint To Erase Data

In a suicide note scrawled on her left palm, Mundhe accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of raping her multiple times and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mentally harassing her. Both were arrested on October 25: Badane surrendered at Phaltan Rural Police Station and was remanded to judicial custody, while Bankar was sent to four days' police custody by a Satara court on charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The victim's uncle told reporters that the phone, seized by police, showed signs of unauthorized access post-death, with key information, potentially including messages or records, zerased.