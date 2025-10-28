Kin Allege Deceased Satara Doctor's Phone Unlocked With Fingerprint To Erase Data

Relatives suspect tampering after 28-year-old's suicide, claiming vital evidence deleted before police seizure; Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and engineer Prashant Bankar arrested on rape and harassment charges.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Family of Doctor Found Dead in Satara Seeks SIT Probe, Alleges Political and Police Pressure
Family of Doctor Found Dead in Satara Seeks SIT Probe, Alleges Political and Police Pressure | Photo- Getty
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Family claims phone unlocked via Mundhe's fingerprint post-suicide to delete evidence; occurred before relatives' arrival at Phaltan hotel.

  • Palm inscription accuses SI Gopal Badane of multiple rapes, engineer Prashant Bankar of harassment; both arrested October 25.

  • FIR filed; FAIMA demands probe; Gandhi slams govt, calls it "institutionalised murder" amid corruption pressure claims.

Relatives of Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a 28-year-old government doctor who died by suicide on October 23, 2025, alleged on Monday that someone used her fingerprint to unlock her mobile phone after her death and deleted crucial data related to the case. The family claimed the tampering occurred before they arrived at the hotel room in Phaltan town where her body was found hanging, raising suspicions of evidence suppression in the ongoing investigation.

In a suicide note scrawled on her left palm, Mundhe accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of raping her multiple times and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mentally harassing her. Both were arrested on October 25: Badane surrendered at Phaltan Rural Police Station and was remanded to judicial custody, while Bankar was sent to four days' police custody by a Satara court on charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The victim's uncle told reporters that the phone, seized by police, showed signs of unauthorized access post-death, with key information, potentially including messages or records, zerased.

Mundhe, posted at Phaltan sub-district hospital since her transfer from Beed district, had reportedly faced pressure from influential figures linked to the BJP to engage in corrupt practices, according to family statements. The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) condemned the incident, demanding a thorough probe and protection for healthcare workers. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations ongoing into the tampering claims and broader allegations.

Related Content
Related Content

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the death an "institutionalised murder," criticizing the BJP-led Maharashtra government for shielding perpetrators. The case has sparked outrage, highlighting vulnerabilities faced by women in professional roles amid systemic failures.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Milind Kumar's Knock Helps USA Earn Comeback Win

  2. PAK Vs SA 1st T20I: Babar Azam 8 Runs From Equalling Rohit Sharma's Tally; Needs 9 to Become Highest Scorer in T20Is

  3. Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Injury Scare

  4. A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. LJP’s Second Act: How Chirag Paswan Reclaimed The LJP And The NDA Spotlight

  4. TMC Hails SC Verdict On 100-Day Job Scheme As 'Crushing Defeat For Outsider Anti-Bengal Zamindars'

  5. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  3. Jaishankar And Rubio Meet In KL As India-US Set To Steady Ties

  4. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

  5. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’