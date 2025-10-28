Kin Allege Deceased Satara Doctor's Phone Unlocked With Fingerprint To Erase Data

Family claims phone unlocked via Mundhe's fingerprint post-suicide to delete evidence; occurred before relatives' arrival at Phaltan hotel.
Palm inscription accuses SI Gopal Badane of multiple rapes, engineer Prashant Bankar of harassment; both arrested October 25.
FIR filed; FAIMA demands probe; Gandhi slams govt, calls it "institutionalised murder" amid corruption pressure claims.
Relatives of Dr. Sampada Mundhe, a 28-year-old government doctor who died by suicide on October 23, 2025, alleged on Monday that someone used her fingerprint to unlock her mobile phone after her death and deleted crucial data related to the case. The family claimed the tampering occurred before they arrived at the hotel room in Phaltan town where her body was found hanging, raising suspicions of evidence suppression in the ongoing investigation.
In a suicide note scrawled on her left palm, Mundhe accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of raping her multiple times and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mentally harassing her. Both were arrested on October 25: Badane surrendered at Phaltan Rural Police Station and was remanded to judicial custody, while Bankar was sent to four days' police custody by a Satara court on charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The victim's uncle told reporters that the phone, seized by police, showed signs of unauthorized access post-death, with key information, potentially including messages or records, zerased.
Mundhe, posted at Phaltan sub-district hospital since her transfer from Beed district, had reportedly faced pressure from influential figures linked to the BJP to engage in corrupt practices, according to family statements. The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) condemned the incident, demanding a thorough probe and protection for healthcare workers. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with investigations ongoing into the tampering claims and broader allegations.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the death an "institutionalised murder," criticizing the BJP-led Maharashtra government for shielding perpetrators. The case has sparked outrage, highlighting vulnerabilities faced by women in professional roles amid systemic failures.