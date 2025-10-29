'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that he was responsible for ending the May conflict between India and Pakistan, crediting his use of trade and tariffs as peace tools.
India rejected Trump’s claims, stating that the de-escalation with Pakistan resulted from direct bilateral diplomacy, not third-party intervention.
While s/peaking at a dinner with business leaders during his visit to Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again reiterated his claim that he was responsible for ending the conflict between India and Pakistan in May, crediting his use of trade and tariffs as a tool to resolve global disputes.
Trump said he had helped stop conflicts around the world, including between India and Pakistan, through trade measures, adding that he had done a "great service to the world."
"A lot of the wars that I stopped were because of tariffs. And, frankly, I did a great service to the world, but because of tariffs, because of trade," the U.S. president was quoted as saying.
On Tuesday, while referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, Trump said, "If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it. Seven planes were shot down. Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it, two big nuclear powers. And I said to Prime Minister Modi – the prime minister very nice man, a very good man, and the field marshal over in Pakistan, I said that ‘we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting’."
However, India has rejected Trump’s claim of ending the conflict with Pakistan, clarifying that the decision to de-escalate tensions with Islamabad was made through direct diplomatic channels between the two countries, without any third-party mediation.
Trump has repeatedly asserted that his administration was responsible for brokering a "full and immediate" truce between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May, which he describes as U.S.-mediated peace efforts. Earlier in October, he had claimed that his tariff policies helped resolve eight global conflicts, suggesting that his trade threats played a key role in peace negotiations.