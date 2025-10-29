'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

On Tuesday, while referring to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, Trump said, "If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it. Seven planes were shot down. Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it, two big nuclear powers. And I said to Prime Minister Modi – the prime minister very nice man, a very good man, and the field marshal over in Pakistan, I said that ‘we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to be fighting’."