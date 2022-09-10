Khattar Asks ASI To Expedite Excavation At Rakhigarhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday asked officials of the Archaeological Survey of India to expedite the excavation work at the protected area in Rakhigarhi, a Harappan civilisation site.

During a meeting with the officials regarding the area's development as an archaeological site here, Khattar also directed them to prepare a master plan for all 11 mounds at the site.

Batting for providing security to Rakhigarhi, the chief minister said all artifacts found during the excavation are the country's property, and hence, it is important to preserve them.

Khattar also directed officials to prepare a list of artifacts found from the excavation site and also record ancient items that villagers possess.

To rehabilitate those displaced due to the excavation, the chief minister told the officials to chalk out a long-term rehabilitation policy, which would also take into account their means of livelihood.

He asked the panchayat and animal husbandry departments to jointly prepare the plan so that animals, too, are accommodated. According to Khattar, panchayat land will be given on lease to the animal husbandry department, where it will construct sheds to house the animals.

Further, he pitched to strengthen road network from Hansi, Jind and Barwala up to Rakhigarhi.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said his government has prepared a 'home stay policy', under which villagers will be encouraged to let one or two rooms in their houses for tourists.

He said this policy will not only promote tourism in the state and create a chance for outsiders to know the culture of Haryana closely, but also generate employment opportunities for the locals.

