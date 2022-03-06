Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Kerala Records 1,408 New COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths

The southern state also reported 44 deaths which pushed the total fatalities to 66,180, according to a government release.

Kerala records fresh COVID-19 cases AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 9:48 pm

Kerala on Sunday recorded 1,408 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,12,089 in the state. The southern state also reported 44 deaths which pushed the total fatalities to 66,180, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 2 were reported in the last 24 hours, 27 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 15 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 3,033 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,30,941 and the active cases dropped to 14,153, the release said. As many as 25,325 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 204 cases, followed by Kottayam 188 and Thiruvananthapuram 174, it said. Of the new cases, 8 were health workers, 2 from outside the State and 1,336 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 62. There are currently 75,365 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 74,070 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,295 in hospitals, it added.

With PTI Inputs

