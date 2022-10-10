Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala HC Asks Govt To Take Stern Action On Errant Contract Carriers

On Monday, the Kerala High Court cracked the whip on errant bus owners and crew after a bus accident resulted in the deaths of nine people, including five students. It ordered that the government suspend the fitness certificates of vehicles violating the law, as well as driver's licenses.

Representational image)
Kerala HC Asks Govt To Take Stern Action On Errant Contract Carriers PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:07 pm

Days after a bus accident resulted in the death of nine people, including five students, the Kerala High Court on Monday cracked the whip on errant bus owners and crew and asked the government to suspend the fitness certificates of such vehicles violating the law, along with the licence of its drivers.

A Division Bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar asked the Transport Department, the Road Safety Authority, and the State police to take stern action against the contract carriers which violate the laws.

The court also mooted taking action against the vloggers who encourage such violations. Nine people, including five students, were killed on October 5 after a private tourist bus hit a State-run KSRTC bus from behind at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad district.

The accident occurred at around 11.30 PM on Wednesday when the private bus, which was driven at a high speed, attempted to overtake a car and hit the rear-end of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

The tourist bus had started from the Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Ernakulam at around 7 PM on Wednesday with 42 students and five teachers for a pleasure trip to Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

The Division Bench had intervened in the matter seeking a report from the police and the MVD regarding the accident and how such a bus, having flashing or laser lights and pressure horns, was issued a fitness certificate.

The Bench also ordered that flashing or laser lights and banned horns should not be used in vehicles and those having the same should be impounded.

Meanwhile, State Transport Commissioner S Sreejith, who is also the State Road Safety commissioner, had on Friday appeared before Justice Devan Ramachandran who had intervened in the matter, and said the bus involved in the accident was blacklisted for five offences.

Related stories

Thorough Immigration Law Needed For Job Security Of Those Going Abroad For Work: Kerala CM

Kerala Governor, CM Greet Citizens On Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi

Drugs, Liquor Seized From Different Parts Of Kerala

He had said that only 2.5 lakh, out of the around 8.35 lakh public carriages, have installed GPS systems. 

Tags

National Kerala High Court Government Goods Vehicles Justice Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Vadakkencherry Kerala's Palakkad District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, Issue Price, IPO Dates, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details Here

Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, Issue Price, IPO Dates, Price Band, Lot Size And Other Details Here