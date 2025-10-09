Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues Across Regions

Current Weather Conditions

Karnataka weather shows active monsoon conditions on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected across multiple regions. Bengaluru weather features temperatures between 21°C and 26°C with cloudy skies throughout the day and 96% humidity. The city recorded 27.4mm of precipitation with 77% humidity and 8.3 km/h wind speeds, creating cool and damp conditions across the metropolitan area.