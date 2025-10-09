Karnataka Weather: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues Across Regions

Active monsoon conditions with moderate to heavy rainfall expected across Karnataka. Bengaluru experiences temperatures of 21°C to 26°C, cloudy skies, and 96% humidity. Coastal areas like Mangaluru see cooler temperatures at 24.8°C, while northern regions reach 32°C.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Heavy rain Photo: PTI
Summary
• Karnataka experiences active monsoon with moderate to heavy rainfall across regions.

• Bengaluru records 21–26°C with cool, damp conditions; 100mm rain expected Oct 8–12.

• Heavy rain alerts continue through Oct 12, causing waterlogging, traffic issues, and crop damage.

• Rain gradually lessens by mid-October, with scattered showers transitioning to drier conditions.

Current Weather Conditions

Karnataka weather shows active monsoon conditions on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected across multiple regions. Bengaluru weather features temperatures between 21°C and 26°C with cloudy skies throughout the day and 96% humidity. The city recorded 27.4mm of precipitation with 77% humidity and 8.3 km/h wind speeds, creating cool and damp conditions across the metropolitan area.

Karnataka’s temperature varies significantly across regions, with coastal areas experiencing 24.8°C in Mangaluru while interior districts show temperatures ranging from 23°C in Bengaluru to 32°C in northern regions. The state faces a 91% chance of precipitation today, with thunderstorms and gusty winds accompanying the rainfall.

Karnataka: Regional Weather Breakdown

North Karnataka indicates scattered to isolated rainfall in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Belagavi districts with gusty winds and increased humidity. These areas expect moderate precipitation with thunderstorm activity during afternoon and evening hours.

Coastal Karnataka shows scattered rainfall across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts over the next 24 hours, with brief temperature drops. The coastal belt experiences fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds of 10-15 knots gusting to 25 knots.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts and Warnings

The heavy rainfall alert in Karnataka remains active through October 12 with the KSNDMC issuing comprehensive warnings. The IMD predicts scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds statewide, with coastal, Malnad, and southern interior districts experiencing heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Impact-based warnings include traffic congestion due to poor visibility during intense rainfall spells, water logging in roads and low-lying areas with possible flash floods, uprooting of trees causing power sector damages, landslides and mudslides likely over coastal and ghat areas, and crop damage to standing vegetables in the maturity stage.

Bengaluru Rain Forecast

Bengaluru rains are expected to intensify, with Skymet predicting 100mm of rainfall between October 8-12. The city experiences its second wettest month historically in October, with average rainfall rising to 186.4mm compared to previous decades. Current air quality remains moderate at AQI 94, with PM2.5 at 44 µg/m³ and carbon monoxide at 384 µg/m³.

Weekly outlook for Bengaluru:

  • October 9: Heavy showers with 20.7-23.7°C temperatures

  • October 10: Moderate rainfall reducing to 11.15mm

  • Weekend: Weather improvement with sunny conditions

  • Monday: Slight temperature rise reaching 27°C

Karnataka 7-Days Weather Forecast

Karnataka’s 7-day weather forecast shows continued wet conditions through mid-October.

  • October 9-10: Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph across most districts.

  • October 11: Heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu borders.

  • October 12: Continued thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty winds before gradual improvement.

  • October 13-15: Scattered showers transitioning to drier conditions as monsoon systems weaken.

The current weather pattern results from cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a trough from coastal Andhra Pradesh to south interior Karnataka, and potential formation of another cyclonic system over the north Bay of Bengal. Authorities advise residents to avoid flood-prone areas, carry umbrellas, and follow traffic advisories during heavy rainfall periods.

