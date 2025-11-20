Bengaluru Weather Alert: Pleasant Today, Intermittent Rain from November 21

Bengaluru experiences comfortable weather November 20 with clear skies and moderate air quality. Light rain expected from November 21-23 with 89% probability; early morning mist and fog likely affecting traffic visibility.

IMD Weather Alert Today
Bengaluru Weather Alert: Pleasant Today, Intermittent Rain from November 21
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru experiences pleasant weather on November 20, with temperatures 17.2-27.4°C, moderate AQI at 78-94; clear skies and gentle winds

  • IMD forecasts 89% rainfall probability for November 21-22, with light showers, generally cloudy skies, early morning mist, and fog developing

  • Temperatures stabilize 18-28°C through the forecast period; southern interior and coastal Karnataka districts face moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

  • Districts Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, and Koppal may see a 4-6°C temperature decline; farmers are advised to monitor crops; residents should carry umbrellas.

Bengaluru is experiencing pleasant weather conditions with clear skies and moderate air quality as November 20 begins, though the city should prepare for intermittent rainfall from November 21 onwards. The India Meteorological Department forecasts temperatures hovering between 17.2 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 27.4 degrees Celsius (maximum) on November 20, providing comfortable conditions ideal for outdoor activities. The Air Quality Index registers at approximately 78-94 on the moderate scale, with PM2.5 at 47 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 67 micrograms per cubic meter. Humidity remains moderate at approximately 70 percent, contributing to a relatively comfortable feel. Wind speeds remain gentle at around 15 kilometers per hour, creating pleasant conditions for residents and travelers.

Regional Weather Patterns and Rainfall Alert

The IMD forecasts that from November 21 onwards, patchy rain will return to Bengaluru with an 89 percent probability of showers on both November 21 and 22. Generally cloudy skies with light rainfall are expected from November 21-23, with temperatures stabilizing around 18-28 degrees Celsius throughout the forecast period. Early morning mist and fog may develop, particularly during November 21-23, affecting visibility during peak traffic hours.

Parts of Karnataka beyond Bengaluru face more significant weather impacts, with several districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, southern Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya, likely receiving moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. Coastal and Malnad regions may witness thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kilometers per hour and heavy showers. Temperature variations across Karnataka show that districts including Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, and Koppal could experience temperature declines of 4-6 degrees Celsius below normal levels.

File Photo; Representative image
Heavy Rainfall Alert: Tamil Nadu and Kerala Face Intensifying Storms from Bay of Bengal System

Health Advisories and Precautionary Measures

Residents with respiratory sensitivities should consider wearing masks in high-traffic areas despite moderate air quality conditions. Individuals planning outdoor activities should utilize the comfortable weather on November 20 before rainfall increases from November 21 onwards. Carry umbrellas or raincoats when heading out during the forecast period to avoid disruptions. Schools and offices should remain prepared for potential traffic delays during morning hours due to mist and light rainfall. Farmers in surrounding regions should monitor crop conditions carefully and prepare agricultural operations accordingly, particularly in areas forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall amounts.

Tags

