Bengaluru Weather Alert: Pleasant Today, Intermittent Rain from November 21

Bengaluru is experiencing pleasant weather conditions with clear skies and moderate air quality as November 20 begins, though the city should prepare for intermittent rainfall from November 21 onwards. The India Meteorological Department forecasts temperatures hovering between 17.2 degrees Celsius (minimum) and 27.4 degrees Celsius (maximum) on November 20, providing comfortable conditions ideal for outdoor activities. The Air Quality Index registers at approximately 78-94 on the moderate scale, with PM2.5 at 47 micrograms per cubic meter and PM10 at 67 micrograms per cubic meter. Humidity remains moderate at approximately 70 percent, contributing to a relatively comfortable feel. Wind speeds remain gentle at around 15 kilometers per hour, creating pleasant conditions for residents and travelers.