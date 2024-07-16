National

Karnataka: 7 People Including Family Of 5 Feared Dead Due To Massive Landslide In Shirur

The family members ran a road-side petty shop on National Highway 66. That exact spot is currently piled with mud and soil which plunged down a hill above during the landslide.

PTI
landslide (representational image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

Seven people including a five-member family may have lost their lives on Tuesday due to a massive landslide that happened at Shirur in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

The police officials told PTI that the rescue work is underway.

Rain in Thiruvananthapuram - PTI
Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP

BY Outlook Web Desk

The family members ran a road-side petty shop on National Highway 66. That exact spot is currently piled with mud and soil which plunged down a hill above during the landslide.

Reportedly, the landslide also pushed a gas tanker to nearby Gangavali river. The vehicle's driver and cleaner were reportedly having tea at the shop at the time of the incident and have been missing since.

The police suspect that the entire family got trapped inside the landslide along with the two customers.

Nepali Army troops and others during a rescue operation after buses were swept away by a landslide, in Chitwan district, Nepal - PTI
Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet

BY Outlook Web Desk

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Karwar MLA Satish Sail said as per the reports he has got, 10-15 people might have fallen into the Gangavali river following the landslide, reported PTI.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told the House that he has asked for a report from the district administration and would make a statement later in the day.

Weather In Karnataka

With heavy and incessant rains continuing to lash several parts of Karnataka, IMD has reiterated its red alert for south interior and coastal parts of the state on July 16.

Meanwhile, heavy rain had brought many places to a standstill, especially in Uttara Kannada and Kodagu on July 15.

In Karwar taluk of Uttara Kannada district, four-lane national highway work and the barricade at Kadamba naval base have resulted in the flooding of the surrounding villages.

More than 100 vehicles were stranded on the highway. The hill was situated in one of the worst affected districts of Karnataka, near Kharwa in Uttara Kannada.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MAX60: New York Strikers Announce Power-Packed Squad For Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  2. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: SCO Bowl First In Dundee
  3. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  4. ENG Vs WI: West Indies Urged To Channel Gabba Recovery In Second England Test
  5. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Rice, Pickford Lead Tributes To Outgoing Boss
  2. Hours After Euro 2024 Final Loss, Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Manager
  3. 'It's Time For Change': Gareth Southgate Steps Down As England Boss With Pride
  4. Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid, Dons No. 9 Jersey In Front Of 80,000 Fans - In Pics
  5. Kylian Mbappe Unveiled: French Superstar Offered Number 9 Jersey By La Liga Giants Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  2. NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar And J'khand Over Stealing And Circulating Exam Paper
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
  4. New Choices For LS Poll Candidates To Check EVM Tampering | Know About EC's Options
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest
Entertainment News
  1. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  2. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
  3. 'Bloody Ishq' Trailer Review: Avika Gor, Vardhan Puri Starrer Will Send Chills Down Your Spine
  4. Entertainment News 16 July Highlights: Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif, 'Stree 2' Trailer Release Date Announced
  5. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
US News
  1. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  2. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  3. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  4. K-Pop’s AI Controversy: Seventeen’s Woozi Refutes BBC's AI Claim
  5. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
World News
  1. Jay Slater Found: Spanish Police Find Body Of Missing British Teenager In Tenerife
  2. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  3. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  4. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
  5. Violent Clashes Over Government Jobs Quota System Leave Scores Injured In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest