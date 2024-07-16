International

Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet

Two buses on the key highway connecting Nepal's capital to southern parts of the country were swept away Friday morning near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Kathmandu.

PTI
Nepali Army troops and others during a rescue operation after buses were swept away by a landslide, in Chitwan district, Nepal Photo: PTI
info_icon

Fourteen bodies, among the 65 passengers of the two buses that swept away in Nepal's Trishuli River due to a landslide, have been recovered by rescuers, while search remains underway for the remaining missing.

Eight of the 14 bodies have been identified and six of them were Indian nationals, authorities said on Tuesday.

The bodies were being handed over the relatives.

The two buses were on the key highway connecting Nepal's capital to southern parts of the country when they were swept away Friday morning near Simaltal, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Kathmandu. The bodies were washed away down the Trishuli river as far as 100 kilometers (60 miles).

While 38 people were on one bus, the other one was carrying 27 passengers.

ALSO READ | Nepal: 62 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Nepal In One Month

The Chitwan District Administration Office published a list with names and details of the 65 people who were on board. Three people survived after being ejected from one of the buses.

A search operation was launched with hundreds of rescuers from the police and army who searched the river and downstream areas Tuesday but have not found any trace of the two missing buses.

Nepal's rivers are generally fast-flowing due to the mountainous terrain and heavy monsoon rains in the past few days have swollen the waterways and made them riskier.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  4. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
  5. Kolhapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes
Entertainment News
  1. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  2. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Stranger Things 5' First Look Revealed, Samantha On Life After Divorce And Health Challenges, Asha Parekh On Wedding Rumours With Shammi Kapoor
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  2. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  3. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  4. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  5. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player