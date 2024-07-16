Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP

Rain has lashed several states across India causing waterlogging and floods and severely disrupting daily life. The India Meteorological Department has issued 'red' alert for more rain over next few days in Kerala and Karnataka.
Meanwhile as the flood situation improves in Assam the states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab witnesses deterioration. Control rooms have been set up in all districts of Punjab for better assistance and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the situation while directing to authorities to be prepared for crisis.
A low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal and Odisha is likely to witness very heavy rainfall from July 19.
Uttar Pradesh: 8 People Died In Rain-related incidents, UP CM Reviews Situation
Eight deaths due to rain-related incidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh over the past 48 hours including five drownings in Agra, Kanpur, Bahraich, Chitrakoot, and Ghazipur, and one each in Hathras, Ghazipur, and Shravasti from incidents like boat capsizing and snake bites.
As of 6 pm Monday, the state's relief commissioner confirmed these casualties amidst flooding affecting 17 districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Kushinagar and others.
Rivers such as Rapti, Bansi, Kuono, Ghaghra, and Ramganga are flowing above danger levels.
The chief minister said that in the last few days, there have been distressing reports of loss of life and property in several areas due to floods, lightning or drowning.
In cases where crops have been damaged by floods, land eroded by rivers, or household goods washed away, assistance should be disbursed within 24 hours, he said.
He also directed the authorities to make sure availability of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies injections should be ensured in all hospitals in the flood-affected areas.
"Additionally, alternative arrangements for generators should be put in place to support the functioning of pumping stations," he said.
Delhi: No Warning Alerts In Next 7 Days
Several parts of the national capital witnessed rains on Monday morning and the commuters faced trouble to wade through waterlogged roads.
The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported from Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, asking people to take a diversion from the Mall Road signal to Burai via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila and the Wazirabad flyover.
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Tuesday. There are no warning alerts for Delhi in the IMD's seven-day forecast.
Punjab: Govt Sets Up Control Rooms In All Districts
The Punjab government has set up control rooms in all 23 districts of the state to deal with any flood-like situation during the monsoon season, minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Monday.
The district revenue officers have been appointed as the nodal officers of these control rooms, said the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister in a statement.
Meanwhile, local government minister Balkar Singh directed the municipal commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and other officers of municipal councils to ensure complete drainage of rainwater and cleanliness of drains.
Gujarat: IMD Forcasts Very Heavy Rainfall In Several Districts Over Next 5 Days
Several parts of Gujarat received heavy rainfall on Monday, inundating low-lying areas, with Surat's Umarpada taluka getting 347 millimetres between 6am and 10am.
Ahmedabad witnessed heavy rain in the afternoon and evening, causing waterlogging on roads as well as underpasses and inundating low-lying areas, which caused traffic snarls and other hardships.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains as well as extremely heavy falls in some areas in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath districts for Tuesday.
Several districts of Gujarat are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days, the IMD said.
Karnataka: Heavy Rain Brings Several Areas To A Standstill, IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For South Interior, Coastal Parts
Jagalbet in Coastal Karnataka recorded India's highest rainfall at 250 mm in the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.
IMD has issued a red alert for south interior and coastal regions on July 16.
Heavy rains paralyzed Uttara Kannada and Kodagu on July 15, causing floods in Karwar taluk where the national highway and Kadamba naval base barricades submerged surrounding villages like Araga, Chendia, Iduru, and Toduru.
In Kodagu, uprooted trees and electric poles blocked traffic on the Madikeri-Bhagamandal Road as the Cauvery river surpassed danger levels.
Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre reported a hill collapse on the Honnavar highway, stranding over 100 vehicles near Kharwa in Uttara Kannada district.
Kerala: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Several Districts Amid Incessant Rains In State
Incessant rainfall and strong winds have battered multiple districts in Kerala, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools in seven districts on Monday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for northern Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod due to predictions of extremely heavy rainfall, while Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are under an orange alert.
In Kottayam, fallen trees damaged homes and vehicles amid persistent rain and gusts since morning.
Northern Kozhikode's rural areas, including Onchiyam, Kottur, and Payyoli, reported partial house damages. Dams across the state have raised shutters, and Pathanamthitta's Moozhiyar Dam prompted extra vigilance from residents in its catchment area.
The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned of potential traffic congestion from waterlogged roads and reduced vehicle visibility, along with power sector risks from flooding and fallen trees in low-lying areas and river banks.
Odisha: Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall on July 19
Odisha is bracing for prolonged rainfall in the next four days due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
While one low pressure area was formed, another is likely to follow on July 19, the IMD said.
According to the weather agency, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may take place at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada on July 15 due to a low-pressure zone northwest of the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha coast.
While no specific weather warnings are issued for July 16, heavy rains may resume on July 17 in places such as Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, and Koraput, coinciding with the potential formation of another low-pressure area around July 19 in west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal.
Additionally, the IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea off the south Odisha coast and northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from July 15 to 16, due to squally weather and gusty winds expected to reach 40 to 50 kmph.
Rajasthan: Heavy Rain Likely In Several Districts From Tomorrow
Heavy rain is likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions of Rajasthan over the next few days under the influence of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the south Odisha coast on Monday, the meteorological centre here said.
Rain activity is also likely to continue in some parts of the Jodhpur division in the coming days, it said.
there is a possibility of an increase in rain activity on July 17 and 18 and very heavy rain at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions, it said.
Similarly, rain activity is likely to continue in some parts of the Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan in the coming days.
Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Predicts Heavy Rains Later This week
Parts of Himachal Pradesh continued to receive intermittent rain as the Met office here issued a 'yellow alert' on Monday, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas of the state later in the week.
The meteorological department in Shimla has forecasted a wet spell in Himachal Pradesh till July 21.
Assam: Flood Situation Improves, Union HM Amit Shah Assures Help From Centre
The flood situation in Assam continued to improve as the count of affected people reduced to 5.11 lakh in 17 districts on Monday, an official bulletin said.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said two deaths were reported from Dhubri and one from Nagaon in the last 24 hours.
With this, the toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm mounted to 112.
Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow above the danger level at different places, it said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has enquired about the flood situation and assured of all help from the central government.
Altogether, 5,11,120 people in 49 revenue circles and 1,132 villages of 17 districts are affected, the bulletin said.
(With PTI inputs)