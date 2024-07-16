National

Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP

Control rooms have been set up in all districts of Punjab for better assistance and UP CM Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the situation while directing authorities to be prepared for crisis. A low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal and Odisha is likely to witness very heavy rainfall from July 19.