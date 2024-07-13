Uttar Pradesh Floods: 7 People Drown In Last 24 Hours As Rivers Overflow; Over 750 Villages Affected

At least eight people have died in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy rainfall and flooding in the past 24 hours, officials say. Seven people drowned, while one person was killed by lightning.
More than 750 villages in 17 districts have been affected by the floods, after rivers burst their banks. The state's relief department reported an average rainfall of 7.4mm in the same period.
The flooding has led to displacement of 3,90,455 people. The state government has set up 996 flood shelters to assist those affected by floods. Further, 1,15,09 domestic cattle have also been affected by the rise in water levels.
"Teams of the NDRF and the SDRF are coordinating with the local administration to mitigate flood-related issues in the affected areas. We have set up flood relief camps for the affected people," said State Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar, as quoted by PTI.
Aerial Survey Of Flood-Affected Shravasti, Balrampur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Shravasti and Balrampur and directed officials to expedite flood relief operations.
The CM first conducted an aerial survey of all the villages of the flood-affected Ikauna tehsil of Shravasti.
Later, he conducted a ground inspection of the Laxmanpur Kothi Rapti Barrage and met the 11 people rescued from the flood, a government spokesperson said.
He felicitated with cash prize Rekha Devi, and six others, including five PAC jawans, who had relayed the information about the people swept in the flood.
Adityanath also handed over cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to four family members who lost their kin in the flood.
(With PTI Inputs)