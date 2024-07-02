National

Assam: People, Animals Suffer Alike In Aftermath Of Floods & Landslides | In Photos

The flood situation in Assam, triggered by heavy rains, continued to be grim, with over 6 lakh people being affected in the state. People were seen struggling to wade through the waters, getting to higher ground. Elephants, cattle herd, all were seen having a tough time navigating through the flooded routes. Notably, the death toll in this year's flood, storm and landslides has risen to 45.

Assam floods | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Flood affected people travel with sacks of rice in a country boat through flood waters in Mayong village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed more than a dozen people over the last two weeks in India's northeast.

2/10
Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

A flood affected man and his children carry a bed to a higher ground in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.

3/10
Photo: PTI

Villagers use a boat to travel across a flood affected area after heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district.

4/10
Flood affected Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
Flood affected Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary | Photo: PTI

Elephants graze at highlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary after a major part of the sanctuary submerged in flood water following heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district.

5/10
Submerged house at Mayong
Submerged house at Mayong | Photo: PTI

Villagers use a boat to travel across a flood affected area after heavy rainfall, at Mayong in Morigaon district.

6/10
Kuchiani in Morigaon
Kuchiani in Morigaon | Photo: PTI

A herd of cattle moves through a flood affected area, at Kuchiani in Morigaon district.

7/10
Submerged house in Sildubi village
Submerged house in Sildubi village | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

A flood victim carries a sack of rice from his submerged house in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.

8/10
Temporary makeshift in Sildubi village
Temporary makeshift in Sildubi village | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

A child, sits in a temporary makeshift shelter on a road near flood waters in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.

9/10
Sildubi village in Morigaon
Sildubi village in Morigaon | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

A flood affected person loads sacks of rice on a vehicle to transport to a safer place from his submerged house in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.

10/10
Photo: PTI

Villagers move to a safer place from a flood affected area, in Morigaon district.

