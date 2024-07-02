National

Assam: People, Animals Suffer Alike In Aftermath Of Floods & Landslides | In Photos

The flood situation in Assam, triggered by heavy rains, continued to be grim, with over 6 lakh people being affected in the state. People were seen struggling to wade through the waters, getting to higher ground. Elephants, cattle herd, all were seen having a tough time navigating through the flooded routes. Notably, the death toll in this year's flood, storm and landslides has risen to 45.