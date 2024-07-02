Assam: People, Animals Suffer Alike In Aftermath Of Floods & Landslides | In Photos

Flood affected people travel with sacks of rice in a country boat through flood waters in Mayong village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed more than a dozen people over the last two weeks in India's northeast.
A flood affected man and his children carry a bed to a higher ground in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.
Villagers use a boat to travel across a flood affected area after heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district.
Elephants graze at highlands of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary after a major part of the sanctuary submerged in flood water following heavy rainfall, in Morigaon district.
Villagers use a boat to travel across a flood affected area after heavy rainfall, at Mayong in Morigaon district.
A herd of cattle moves through a flood affected area, at Kuchiani in Morigaon district.
A flood victim carries a sack of rice from his submerged house in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.
A child, sits in a temporary makeshift shelter on a road near flood waters in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.
A flood affected person loads sacks of rice on a vehicle to transport to a safer place from his submerged house in Sildubi village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.
Villagers move to a safer place from a flood affected area, in Morigaon district.