Karnataka: Pregnant Lady Dies In Road Accident At ‘High Risk Zone’ Along National Highway

A pregnant woman was killed after truck hit the two-wheeler she was riding pillion with her husband in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Wednesday. The accident is said to have taken place near Yadehalli at Nelamangala along National Highway.
The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sinchana. Reportedly, the deceased was eight months pregnant, and was riding pillion with her husband, Manjunath, when the incident happened.
The location of the accident as per reports has been identified as a “high-risk zone”, with over 90 fatal ones reported in the past six months alone.
Reports said the deceased’s husband, who sustained minor injuries, was attempting to avoid a sudden stop by a KSRTC bus when the collision occurred.
The couple was returning to their village, Thotanahalli, after visiting a temple at Shivagange, reports mentioned. Manjunath, an engineer working at a private firm in Bengaluru, escaped with minor injuries, the report stated.
Reports stated the accident occurred when a KSRTC bus ahead of them made an abrupt stop to avoid a collision, while Manjunath, in response, also applied the brakes, but a truck that was transporting M sand was following closely behind them and was unable to halt in time, thus crashing into their scooter.
“The impact caused the couple to fall, and tragically, Sinchana came under the truck's wheels”, The Hindu reported.
The police has arrested the truck driver, and impounded the vehicle, reports said.