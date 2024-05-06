A mother in Karnataka state has been accused of throwing her six-year-old disabled son into a crocodile-infested canal following a quarrel with her husband. The incident took place in Halamadi village on Saturday night, and the child's body was recovered the next morning with severe injuries and bite marks.
A 36-year-old mother, Savitri, has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly throwing her disabled son, Vinod, into a crocodile-infested canal in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. The incident occurred on Saturday night, following a quarrel with her husband, Ravi Kumar, over their son's hearing and speech impairment.
Speaking to reporters, Savitri accused her husband of mental torture and blamed him for their son's death.
"My husband is responsible. He kept saying let [Vinod] die. My husband said that all he does is eat. 'Let him be', I'd say. If my husband keeps repeating such things, how much torture could my son endure? But he kept repeatedly telling me to let the child die," she claimed.
After a similar fight on Saturday, Savitri took her son to the canal and threw him into the water, where he was attacked and killed by a crocodile. The search team recovered the child's body the next morning, with severe injuries and bite marks visible.
Savitri and Ravi Kumar appeared in court and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.