Karnataka Govt Launches Crackdown On Eateries Selling ‘Unhygienic’ Shawarma

The authorities in Karnataka have launched a crackdown on stalls selling “unhygienic” shawarma following several complaints from people across the state. Several people had launched complaints with the Karnataka Health Department about falling ill after consuming the dish.
The action comes after the Karnataka government recently imposed ban on artificial colours in kebabs and gobi nanchurian in the state.
Reports said Karnataka Health authorities collected the dish samples from 10 districts, including areas under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Urban district, Tumkuru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Ballari. The analysis of the samples is said to have revealed that only 9 out of 17 samples were safe for consumption. The remaining samples is said to have traces of bacteria and yeast.
"Based on the lab reports, we have initiated action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, against the hotels and restaurants where Shawarma was prepared under unhygienic conditions," Karnataka Health Department order read.
The officials have advised people to purchase shawarma only from eateries licenced by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Besides, the eateries in the state have been directed to prepare shawarma with fresh meat daily, register their outlets under the FSSAI Act, and obtain a licence.
The government has warned of strict action against eateries that fail to comply with these guidelines.
Earlier, the state government had announced a total ban on the use of artificial colours in chicken kebabs and fish dishes statewide.
As per rules, the violation of the ban carries severe penalties, including imprisonment ranging from a minimum of seven years to a potential life sentence, accompanied by a fine of Rs 10 lakh.