Karnataka Govt Launches Crackdown On Eateries Selling ‘Unhygienic’ Shawarma

Reports said Karnataka Health authorities collected the dish samples from 10 districts, including areas under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Urban district, Tumkuru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Ballari. The analysis of the samples is said to have revealed that only 9 out of 17 samples were safe for consumption. The remaining samples is said to have traces of bacteria and yeast.