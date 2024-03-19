Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway At Popular Biryani Joint Meghana Foods

Income Tax raids were underway at the popular Meghana Foods eatery in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. Meghana Foods is a well-known food chain in Bengaluru, famous for its Biryani among other dishes.
Meghana Foods, headquartered in Hyderabad, has established businesses in Bengaluru as well. Meghana Foods is owned by Padma Atluri and Rambabu Mandava, according to a report in The Economic Times.
The raids were reportedly carried out by IT officials in Koramangala and Indiranagar areas of Bengaluru. More details are awaited on the raids.
The food joint has nine outlets in Bengaluru.
It is not known whether the raids were related to tax evasion or any other reason as the I-T officials were tight-lipped, a news agency PTI report said.
The owners of the food joint were not available for comment.