Karnataka: Now ‘Pani Puri’ Found Unfit For Human Consumption After ‘Unhygienic’ Shawarmas

The authorities in Karnataka have found famous snack ‘Pani Puri’ “unfit for human consumption as the food officials have found cancer causing chemicals in it. This comes after the state launched crackdown on “unhygienic” sharwarma and also recently imposed ban on artificial colours in kebabs and gobi nanchurian.
Karnataka’s food department has reportedly found the cancer causing chemicals in 22 percent of the “Pani Puri” samples collected by it. The test has found samples failing the food safety standards.
Reports said out of 260 collected samples, artificial colours and carcinogenic agents that cause cancer were found in 41 samples. The other 18 samples turned out to be unfit for human consumption.
Besides, reports said chemicals such as brilliant blue, sunset yellow and tartrazine were found in “Pani Puri” samples which can potentially cause various health issues.
Earlier, the Karnataka government banned the food colouring agent Rhodamine-B, which is widely used in dishes such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy.
In February, the Tamil Nadu government also banned the sale and consumption of cotton candy after it found harmful Rhodamine—B and textile dye.
On Sunday, Karnataka government launched a massive crackdown on eateries selling “unhygienic” shawarma following several complaints from people across the state.
Several people had launched complaints with the Karnataka Health Department about falling ill after consuming the dish.
Also, the state government recently imposed ban on artificial colours in kebabs in the state.