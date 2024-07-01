National

Karnataka: Now ‘Pani Puri’ Found Unfit For Human Consumption After ‘Unhygienic’ Shawarmas

On Sunday, Karnataka government launched a massive crackdown on eateries selling “unhygienic” shawarma following several complaints from people across the state.

PTI
Pani Puri found 'unfit' for human consumption in Karnataka.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The authorities in Karnataka have found famous snack ‘Pani Puri’ “unfit for human consumption as the food officials have found cancer causing chemicals in it. This comes after the state launched crackdown on “unhygienic” sharwarma and also recently imposed ban on artificial colours in kebabs and gobi nanchurian.

Karnataka’s food department has reportedly found the cancer causing chemicals in 22 percent of the “Pani Puri” samples collected by it. The test has found samples failing the food safety standards.

Karnataka government's crackdown selling unhygienic food.(Representational image) | - PTI
Karnataka Govt Launches Crackdown On Eateries Selling ‘Unhygienic’ Shawarma

BY Outlook Web Desk

Reports said out of 260 collected samples, artificial colours and carcinogenic agents that cause cancer were found in 41 samples. The other 18 samples turned out to be unfit for human consumption.

Besides, reports said chemicals such as brilliant blue, sunset yellow and tartrazine were found in “Pani Puri” samples which can potentially cause various health issues.

Tamil Nadu Bans Sale Of Cotton Candy - null
Karnataka Health Minister Bans Harmful Food Coloring Agents In Cotton Candy And Gobi Manchurian

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, the Karnataka government banned the food colouring agent Rhodamine-B, which is widely used in dishes such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy.

In February, the Tamil Nadu government also banned the sale and consumption of cotton candy after it found harmful Rhodamine—B and textile dye.

Several people had launched complaints with the Karnataka Health Department about falling ill after consuming the dish.

Also, the state government recently imposed ban on artificial colours in kebabs in the state.

