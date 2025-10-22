Karnataka Ministers Reject BJP's Charges Of Fundraising For Bihar Polls

According to PTI, Siddaramaiah categorically denied the charges, asserting, "Not even 5 paise has been sent from Karnataka to any state elections, including Bihar," while accusing BJP of routinely looting state coffers for national campaigns during their tenure. Deputy CM and Congress state president D.K. Shivakumar issued a direct challenge to Raghavendra—son of BJP stalwart B.S. Yediyurappa—demanding concrete evidence and warning him against inheriting his father's legacy of "hit-and-run lies." "Show proof or shut up. Don't become the new poster boy for BJP falsehoods," Shivakumar thundered, predicting NDA panic over an impending INDIA bloc Bihar sweep.