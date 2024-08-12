National

Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet

Karnataka: Reportedly, the mobile phone was put in flight mode by the accused so that it did not make any sound inside washroom.

Karnataka Police on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
A man was arrested for allegedly hiding a mobile phone in a dustbin with video recording on inside women’s washroom at a popular coffee outlet in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Manoj, who reportedly worked with a popular coffee chain in Bengaluru.

Reportedly, the mobile phone was put in flight mode so that it did not make any sound.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The accused is said to be a resident of Bengaluru's Guttahalli.

The coffee chain has said he was sacked after the incident.

The accused was arrested after a woman, who has an Instagram profile, 'Gangs Of Cinepur', posted a story about a woman who found a phone hidden in the dustbin.

"I was at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in Bengaluru on this (August 9) morning when a woman found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with the video record on for about two hours, facing the toilet seat," the woman posted on social media.

The phone was "put in flight mode carefully, so that it makes no sound", it said.

"It was quickly found that the phone belonged to one of the men working there. The police were called and they arrived soon enough and action is being taken," it said.

"This was so horrific to witness. I will be vigilant at any washroom I use from now on, no matter how well-known the chain of cafes or restaurants is. I request all of you to do the same. This is disgusting," it added.

In a statement, Third Wave Coffee has said,"We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasise that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers.”

