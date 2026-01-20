Viral Video, Official Fallout: Karnataka Suspends Senior IPS Officer

In the suspension order, the state described Rao’s alleged behaviour as “obscene and unbecoming of a government servant,” stating that it had caused serious embarrassment to the administration. The order cited a prima facie violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and placed the 1993-batch officer under suspension pending investigation. During this period, he will receive subsistence allowance and has been barred from leaving headquarters without written permission.