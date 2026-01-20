Viral Video, Official Fallout: Karnataka Suspends Senior IPS Officer

The Karnataka government suspended IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, citing conduct “unbecoming of a government servant” after a compromising video allegedly filmed in his office surfaced online.
Rao has rejected the claims, calling the video fake and fabricated, and has sought a formal investigation before initiating legal action.
The officer had earlier faced scrutiny in a gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter, raising renewed concerns about ethics and accountability within the police service.
The Karnataka government moved swiftly on Monday night, suspending senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao after a video allegedly showing him in an inappropriate situation inside his office spread across social media and television channels. The clip, believed to be several years old, has triggered political embarrassment and a formal inquiry under the All India Services conduct rules.
In the suspension order, the state described Rao’s alleged behaviour as “obscene and unbecoming of a government servant,” stating that it had caused serious embarrassment to the administration. The order cited a prima facie violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and placed the 1993-batch officer under suspension pending investigation. During this period, he will receive subsistence allowance and has been barred from leaving headquarters without written permission.
Rao, currently serving as Director General of Police, DCRE, has strongly denied the allegations, calling the video fabricated. “I am shocked… false information is being circulated about me. An investigation must be conducted and I will consult my advocate before taking legal action,” he said. Police sources claim the video was shot in 2017 when Rao was Inspector General of Police of the Northern Range.
This is not the first controversy surrounding the officer. In 2025, his stepdaughter, Kannada actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in a gold smuggling case, following allegations that she had used airport protocol services meant for him. Rao was sent on compulsory leave at the time before being reinstated as DGP in August the same year.
The latest episode has reopened debates about personal conduct in public office and the growing role of viral media in shaping administrative action—often even before investigations reach a conclusion.