Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'

The Karnataka High Court noted on Friday that the Special Court's decision to grant bail to Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna, who is accused of kidnapping a woman, may be 'defective'.
Revanna received bail from the special court on May 13. During the hearing of the petition filed by the Special Investigation Team seeking to revoke the bail, Justice Krishna S Dixit, presiding over a single judge bench, remarked orally, "There seems to be error apparent on the face of the record."
An emergent notice was issued to Revanna, reportedly by saying "an arguable case is made out by pointing out a kind of interpretation placed by the ld judge below on section 364-A of IPC.”
Special Public Prosecutor Professor Ravivarma Kumar represented the SIT in court.
The court has also sent a notice to the State government regarding the petition filed by Revanna, who seeks to dismiss the case against him.
Senior Advocate C V Nagesh, representing Revanna, argued that the provision mentioned does not apply in this case.
"Simple abduction is not enough to trigger Section 364-A IPC, which deals with kidnapping or abduction," Nagesh stated.
He further explained that the provision consists of two parts: demand and abduction. "Even if the abduction is complete, for the provision to apply, the fear of death must be communicated to others," he added.