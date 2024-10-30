National

Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds

The bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty granted interim bail to Darshan for a period of six weeks to undergo medical treatment. As per conditions imposed by the court, Darshan will have to surrender his passport before the trial court, and should not tamper with evidence.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Actor Darshan granted interim bail on medical grounds
Actor Darshan granted interim bail on medical grounds Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a relief to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted him interim bail on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery.

The 47-year-old was arrested on June 11 and is lodged in Ballari prison. His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the case.

Pavithra Gowda is lodged in Bengaluru prison, and others in various jails of the state; some of them have recently got bail.

The bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty granted interim bail to Darshan for a period of six weeks to undergo medical treatment.

As per conditions imposed by the court, Darshan will have to surrender his passport before the trial court, and should not tamper with evidence.

The court said that he can take treatment at a hospital of his choice and submit a report to the court on his health condition, required treatment and follow-up treatment within a week.

The court had reserved the order on Tuesday on the interim bail application after hearing detailed arguments from the actor's legal representative, senior advocate C V Nagesh, and State Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar.

The state had presented medical reports in a sealed cover from doctors at Ballari central prison, where he is lodged, and the Head of the Department of Neurology at a government hospital in Ballari.

Darshan's bail application, submitted on September 21, was rejected by a sessions court. Following this, he petitioned the High Court and requested interim bail to receive treatment.

According to police, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and hemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police have said Pavithra, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: When Is Deadline Day And Time For Indian Premier League Teams To Reveal The List
  3. WI Vs ENG: Shimron Hetmyer Returns To West Indies ODI Setup For Upcoming England Series
  4. United States Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League Two, Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  5. IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post
Football News
  1. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch
  3. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear
  5. Serie A: Conte Opens Up On Napoli's Priorities, Goals For 2024-25 Season
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  2. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  3. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
  4. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  5. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. Middle East Tensions: Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Latest
  4. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  5. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know