Karnataka Government To Conduct Survey Of Gender Minorities

The state government will also be conducting a re-survey of former Devadasi women at the offices of the Taluk Child Development Project Officers.

Representational Image: Members of Devadasi Empowerment in Kalidge Village in Karnataka
Photo: Getty Images/ Gireesh Gv
1: Karnataka government to conduct gender survey and re-survey of former Devadasi women across all 15 districts.

2: Both surveys will be conducted by the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation, with the launch date of September 15.

In a first, Karnataka government declared a baseline survey of gender minorities across the state. There will also be a re-survey of former Devadasi women in 15 districts.

The surveys will incorporate information about their socio-economic conditions and to provide social, economic, and educational rehabilitation, the statement released by office of Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar mentiond.

The 15 districts are Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Ballari, and Vijayanagara.

Both surveys will be conducted by the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation, with the launch date of September 15. The survey is likely to be completed within 45 working days.

Preparatory work for conducting the survey has already been completed, the release mentioned.

To make the process easier, the government has developed two apps, as well as launched a helpline (1800 599 2025).

The re-survey of former Devadasi women will be conducted at the offices of the Taluk Child Development Project Officers in the 15 districts, the release said. The survey of gender minorities will be conducted at all taluk government hospitals and district government hospitals in Karnataka.

The officer-level staff of the Devadasi Rehabilitation Project Unit will conduct the survey of former Devadasi women, it said.

