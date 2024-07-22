National

Kanwar Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Begins, SC To Hear Plea Against UP, U'khand Govts' Eateries Order

This year's Kanwar Yatra caught headlines even before starting as a political row erupted over Uttar Pradesh's and Uttarakhand governments asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names.

Kanwar yATRA 2024 Sawan
Kanwariyas walk past a shop on which banners with shopkeeper's name was put up on Kanwar Marg after an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Government, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police in view of Kanwar Yatra which will commence properly on Monday, July 22, the first day of Sawan (Shravan) this year, and will culminate on August 2.

A large number of Kanwariyas are expected to reach Delhi, while some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year, the expected number of people is about 15- 20 lakh, the advisory said.

Click Here For Full Delhi Police Traffic Advisory

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as Kanwarias or "Bhole". The Kanwarias travel to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Ajgaibinath, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar to collect holy waters of Ganges River and then bring it back on foot to their hometowns where they offer the water to Shivlings on Maha Shivratri, which is on August 2 this year.

ALSO READ | ‘Economic Boycott Of Muslims’: MP Mahua Moitra Moves SC Against Kanwar Yatra Eateries Order

This year's Kanwar Yatra caught headlines even before starting as a political row erupted over Uttar Pradesh's and Uttarakhand governments asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names.

Kanwar Yatra Order In Parliament, SC

The row over the directive by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names escalated as the BJP's ally RLD on Sunday joined the chorus for its withdrawal and the opposition parties stated they will raise the issue in Parliament.

The issue has also reached the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by an NGO - Association of Protection of Civil Rights - against the UP government order.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra too moved the Supreme Court against the orders, alleging they are aimed at creating a socially enforced economic boycott of Muslim shopowners and workers and would aggravate communal discord between communities.

ALSO READ | Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issued For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row

Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the BJP government on Friday extended the controversial order across Uttar Pradesh, drawing flak from many Muslim bodies, besides political parties.

The BJP rejected the criticism, saying authorities were only implementing the 2006 rules made by the then Samajwadi Pary government in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place in his state as well.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Highlights: 'There's Still A Lot Of Cricket Left In Virat And Rohit' - Gambhir
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gambhir Says How Long Virat, Rohit Play 'Up To Them'
  3. Dog Vs Buggy Cam Battle Steals The Show In Lanka Premier League 2024 Final - Watch Video
  4. Scotland Vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hails England Hero Shoaib Bashir After Five-for Seals Series Win
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  2. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  3. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  4. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
  5. Erik Ten Hag Convinced Antony Can Still Be A Success At Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  2. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  3. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  4. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  5. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Fight Together, Says PM In Appeal To Parties Ahead Of Parl Monsoon Session
  2. 'Bureaucracy Can Now Come In Knickers': Congress Criticises Removal Of Ban Linked To RSS
  3. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today
  4. Weather Today: Schools Shut In Some Maharashtra Districts, 3 Dead In Coastal Andhra Rains, Godavari Swells
  5. Madhya Pradesh: Local Strongmen Allegedly Orders To Dump Gravel On 2 Women Over Land Dispute In Rewa
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
  2. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  4. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  5. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
US News
  1. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  2. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  3. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris As Replacement
  5. Who Was Tammie Holland? Celebrated St. Louis Radio Personality Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle
World News
  1. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
  2. 'Crooked Joe Wasn't Fit': Trump As Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race; Obama Calls Him 'Patriot Of Greatest Order'
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate