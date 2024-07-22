Kanwar Yatra 2024: Pilgrimage Begins, SC To Hear Plea Against UP, U'khand Govts' Eateries Order

A traffic advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police in view of Kanwar Yatra which will commence properly on Monday, July 22, the first day of Sawan (Shravan) this year, and will culminate on August 2.
A large number of Kanwariyas are expected to reach Delhi, while some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year, the expected number of people is about 15- 20 lakh, the advisory said.
The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as Kanwarias or "Bhole". The Kanwarias travel to Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Ajgaibinath, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar to collect holy waters of Ganges River and then bring it back on foot to their hometowns where they offer the water to Shivlings on Maha Shivratri, which is on August 2 this year.
This year's Kanwar Yatra caught headlines even before starting as a political row erupted over Uttar Pradesh's and Uttarakhand governments asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names.
Kanwar Yatra Order In Parliament, SC
The row over the directive by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names escalated as the BJP's ally RLD on Sunday joined the chorus for its withdrawal and the opposition parties stated they will raise the issue in Parliament.
The issue has also reached the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by an NGO - Association of Protection of Civil Rights - against the UP government order.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra too moved the Supreme Court against the orders, alleging they are aimed at creating a socially enforced economic boycott of Muslim shopowners and workers and would aggravate communal discord between communities.
Days after the Muzaffarnagar Police asked all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, the BJP government on Friday extended the controversial order across Uttar Pradesh, drawing flak from many Muslim bodies, besides political parties.
The BJP rejected the criticism, saying authorities were only implementing the 2006 rules made by the then Samajwadi Pary government in the state.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place in his state as well.