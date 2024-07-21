Kanwar Yatra: Heavy Traffic Expected In Delhi, Check Advisory For Route Diversions

Heavy traffic congestion occurs on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to the fire station, Boulevard Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-Point, Mathura Road etc. Similarly, traffic congestion is likely to be experienced on NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan metro station up to Rajokri Border. Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic bound for the Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well, the advisory mentioned.