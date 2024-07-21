National

Kanwar Yatra: Heavy Traffic Expected In Delhi, Check Advisory For Route Diversions

A large number of Kanwariyas will reach Delhi, while some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year, the expected number of people is about 15- 20 lakh, the advisory said.

Delhi Traffic
Heavy Traffic Expected In Delhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday regarding the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which will take place from July 24 to August 2. The advisory cautioned that traffic congestion is expected at several places due to the large number of devotees expected to participate in the yatra.

Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh | - PTI
BY Outlook Web Desk

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra

  • During the yatra, traffic violations will be prosecuted on the spot, and through photography or videography, to ensure strict enforcement of traffic rules.

  • Devotees carrying Kanwars will pass through various routes, including:

    - Apsara Border

    - Shahdara Flyover

    - Seelampur 'T' Point

    - ISBT Flyover

    - Boulevard Road

    - Rani Jhansi Road

    - Faiz Road

    - Upper Ridge Road

    - Dhaula Kuan

    - NH-8

    - Exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana

  • To ensure a smooth yatra, the following traffic diversions will be in place:

  1. Heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will be diverted by Uttar Pradesh Police from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24.

  2. No HTVs will be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road, except city buses.

  3. Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road, will be diverted straight towards NH-24.

  4. These vehicles will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahadra.

  • Heavy traffic congestion occurs on Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to the fire station, Boulevard Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-Point, Mathura Road etc. Similarly, traffic congestion is likely to be experienced on NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan metro station up to Rajokri Border. Due to the diversion of vehicular traffic bound for the Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur by UP Police, there will be congestion on NH-24 as well, the advisory mentioned.

  • Motorists and commuters are advised to plan their movement in advance to avoid inconvenience and delay. The traffic police have made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwrias and other commuters and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees.

