Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kanpur Violence: 3 FIRs Registered For Rioting, 500 Booked As Cops Stay Alert

On Friday, the violence broke out after namaz when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate

Kanpur Violence: 3 FIRs Registered For Rioting, 500 Booked As Cops Stay Alert
Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 1:17 pm

The Uttar Pradesh Police Saturday booked 500 people for rioting and violence in Kanpur that left 40 injured, official said, as an uneasy calm prevailed in the affected areas this morning. 

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said 18 people have been arrested so far over the Friday incident, and some others are detained for questioning. 

"The area is peaceful and we are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil," he said, adding some suspects were detained overnight by different police teams. 

Related stories

Clashes In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Over Remarks On Prophet During TV Debate, 18 Arrested

Three FIRs over rioting and violence have been lodged against over 500 people, Tiwari said. 

The violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city after Friday namaz when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate recently, a senior police official had said Friday.

At least 40 people including 20 police personnel were injured during the clashes, police said on Saturday.

Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops clashed with police personnel who used batons to disperse the mob.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has warned that those involved will be booked under the stringent Gangsters Act and their properties seized or demolished. 

Tags

National Kanpur Kanpur Violence Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Police FIR Violence Namaz Nupur Sharma BJP Spokesperson
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

Anusha Dandekar Clarifies She Did Not Adopt A Baby Girl

Anusha Dandekar Clarifies She Did Not Adopt A Baby Girl