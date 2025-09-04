Tripathi, a former rural development and panchayati raj minister, denied the allegations, claiming the FIR was lodged in retaliation. “I just asked my bodyguards to be more vigilant, and got the road cleared on my own in a few minutes. I did not beat or abuse anyone. Everything is captured in the CCTV,” he told PTI. He added that the bodyguards felt insulted after he managed to clear the traffic quickly, prompting them to file the complaint.