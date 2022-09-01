Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

JMM To Meet Governor Today Amid Political Conundrum In Jharkhand

JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) delegation is scheduled to meet Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan at 4pm.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 3:42 pm


Amid the uncertainty surrounding the continuance of Hemant Soren as chief minister of Jharkhand, a JMM delegation is scheduled to meet Governor Ramesh Bais at 4 pm, a Raj Bhavan source said.

"The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s request letter to meet the governor has been received. The delegation has been given time to meet at 4 pm," said the source.

JMM spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey later told reporters that a delegation of the ruling United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition will meet Bais at the designated time.

The alliance, comprising the JMM, Congress and RJD has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, and is supported from outside by a lone CPIML (L) legislator. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jharkhand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Delegation Governor Ramesh Bais Raj Bhavan Congress RJD United Progressive Alliance (UPA)
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours