'J&K, Ladakh Have Been, Are, Always Will Be Parts Of India': MEA Rejects China-Pak Joint Statement

The joint statement issued after discussions between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on June 7.

PTI
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Photo: PTI
Ministry of External Affairs of India on Thursday strongly rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in the latest joint statement by China and Pakistan and asserted that the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh "have been, are and will always remain" integral parts of the country.

What Did MEA Say?

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaking on the matter stated, "We have noted unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan of June 7. We categorically reject such references."

"Our position on the issue is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India," he said.

"No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," Jaiswal said.

MEA On CPEC

The MEA spokesperson also took strong note of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that featured in the joint statement.

"The same joint statement also mentions activities and projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), some of which are in India's sovereign territory under forcible and illegal occupation by Pakistan," he said.

"We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaiswal said.

