J&K Assembly Adjourned Amid Sloganeering Over Iran Issue

Summary of this article
Proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly were halted for 30 minutes after members across party lines disrupted Question Hour with protests and slogans.
The budget session, resumed after a five-week recess, is set to continue until 4 April, with designated days for private members’ bills and resolutions.
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was adjourned for half an hour on Friday after chaos erupted shortly after the budget session resumed following a five-week recess.
Members from both treasury and opposition benches stood up, raising slogans and disrupting Question Hour despite repeated appeals from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
MLAs from the ruling National Conference, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Independents, along with opposition People's Democratic Party members, raised slogans against Israel to condemn the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party legislators held placards demanding a National Law University in Jammu.
The budget session resumed in Jammu on 27 March after a five-week break, following its first phase from 2 to 20 February. During the earlier sitting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the budget on 6 February, and the House passed departmental grants after detailed discussions held in extended twin sittings.
The current session is scheduled to conclude on 4 April. As per the notified business, 30 March and 1 April have been set aside for private members’ bills, while 31 March and 2 April are reserved for private members’ resolutions.
(with PTI inputs)