Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Jammu And Kashmir Logs 76 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

There are 578 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, they said, adding that 4,49,999 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:27 pm

With 76 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,55,333 on Sunday, while no new deaths due to the viral disease were reported, officials said here.

The Covid death toll in the Union Territory stands at 4,756, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 46 were reported from the Jammu division and 30 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

-With PTI Input

National COVID-19 Covid Deaths Active Covid Cases Covid Vaccine J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
