ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

Australians Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth each made one-spot advances within the top ten, holding sixth and seventh places respectively. The World Cup's Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma from India, further solidified her reputation by taking seven wickets and scoring 82 runs across both the semi-final and final matches. As a result, Sharma gained one position to reach fourth in the all-rounder rankings, overtaking Sutherland who holds a rating of 388.