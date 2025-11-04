ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

Jemimah Rodrigues jumped nine spots to reach 10th place
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose four spots to lie 14th
Deepti Sharma climbs to fourth in the all-rounder rankings
Smriti Mandhana, who was previously ranked number one, dropped a rung to second place in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings. Jemimah Rodrigues, on the other hand, made significant progress by scaling nine positions to reach the tenth spot.
This shift in rankings comes after India's title-winning performance at the Women's World Cup, which concluded on Sunday (November 2, 2025).
South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt moved up two positions to claim the No.1 spot. Wolvaardt overtook Mandhana following her outstanding performances, where she struck centuries in both the semi-final and final of the tournament.
These two innings propelled Wolvaardt to a total of 571 runs, marking the highest run tally in a single edition of the Women's World Cup. Her remarkable run earned her a career-high rating of 814 points.
Mandhana, who held the top spot throughout the World Cup, was named in the Team of the Tournament alongside Wolvaardt. India secured a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final held on Sunday.
Rodrigues, Litchfield Make Big Gains; Perry, Devine Share Seventh Spot
Jemimah Rodrigues' match-winning hundred against Australia in the semi-final at Navi Mumbai proved pivotal for her career. The 25-year-old batter’s performance enabled her to break into the top-10 for the first time, now holding the tenth position in the ICC women's ODI rankings.
In the same match, Australia's Phoebe Litchfield made an impressive leap of 13 spots to reach a career-high thirteenth position with a rating of 637, thanks to her century.
Australia's Ellyse Perry advanced to seventh place, sharing the spot with New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who has announced her retirement from the ODI format. Additionally, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose four spots to secure fourteenth place in the updated rankings.
Bowling, All-Rounder Rankings See Major Shifts After World Cup
The bowling rankings experienced notable changes following the Women's World Cup. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is now positioned as the closest contender to unseat Sophie Ecclestone from the top spot. Kapp's impressive figures of 5/20 against England in the other semi-final contributed to her moving up two spots to a rating of 712.
Australians Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth each made one-spot advances within the top ten, holding sixth and seventh places respectively. The World Cup's Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma from India, further solidified her reputation by taking seven wickets and scoring 82 runs across both the semi-final and final matches. As a result, Sharma gained one position to reach fourth in the all-rounder rankings, overtaking Sutherland who holds a rating of 388.
(With PTI inputs)