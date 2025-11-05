PDP MLA Waheed Para Slams J-K Govt's Social Media Curbs As 'J&K-Only' Restrictions

PDP MLA Waheed Para accused J&K government of restricting social media criticism of policies—limited to the region—highlighting contradictions with assembly election pledges of free expression.
Recent Baramulla circular warns school staff against anti-govt posts on social media, allowing only "constructive" use; Para called it surveillance to curb fake news but stifling dissent.
Para urged CM Omar Abdullah to protect the MLA institution, warning: "Today it's Mehraj, tomorrow it could be you."
PDP MLA Waheed Para on Wednesday criticized the Jammu and Kashmir government's fresh orders restricting social media usage to only the region, stating they contradict promises made during assembly elections and amount to targeted surveillance.
Para highlighted a recent circular from Baramulla's Chief Education Officer warning teaching and non-teaching staff against criticizing government policies on social media, with penalties up to dismissal. The order allows only "positive and constructive purposes" but bans negative commentary.
"This move chokes political and socio-religious space in J&K," Para said, adding it is unique to the region and not applied elsewhere in India. He questioned the National Conference government's commitment to free expression, promised during polls.
The initiative aims to curb fake news but raises concerns over dissent, per Para. He linked it to broader issues like no improvement in public safety and security sense, as stated in an October 31 address.
Earlier, the J&K Assembly issued a show-cause notice to Para over a social media post criticizing PSA use against MLAs, which he called a "shameful surrender" on X.
The curbs follow similar advisories in education and other sectors, amid PDP's ongoing critique of governance post-Article 370 abrogation.