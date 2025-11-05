Juventus 1-1 Sporting, Champions League: Dusan Vlahovic Strike Saves Hosts
Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Sporting after conceding early when Maximiliano Araújo struck in the 12th minute following a clever assist from Francisco Trincão. The hosts responded more than two decades later through Dusan Vlahovic, who converted a precise pass from Khephren Thuram in the 34th minute to level the score. Juventus dominated possession and piled on pressure after the break but lacked the cutting edge in the final third and remain without a win in the group. Sporting’s disciplined defence and sharp transition play earned them a vital point in Turin, boosting their standing in a tricky group.
