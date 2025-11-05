Football

Juventus 1-1 Sporting, Champions League: Dusan Vlahovic Strike Saves Hosts

Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Sporting after conceding early when Maximiliano Araújo struck in the 12th minute following a clever assist from Francisco Trincão. The hosts responded more than two decades later through Dusan Vlahovic, who converted a precise pass from Khephren Thuram in the 34th minute to level the score. Juventus dominated possession and piled on pressure after the break but lacked the cutting edge in the final third and remain without a win in the group. Sporting’s disciplined defence and sharp transition play earned them a vital point in Turin, boosting their standing in a tricky group.

UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_Rui Silva
Sporting's goalkeeper Rui Silva makes a save in the last minutes of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_
Sporting players applaud their supporters at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_ Jonathan David
Juventus' Jonathan David reacts after a missed chance to score during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_Jonathan David
Juventus' Jonathan David, right, vies for the ball with Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_Michele Di Gregorio
Juventus's goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio in action during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_Maximiliano Araujo
Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo, right, vies for the ball with Juventus' Edon Zhegrova during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_Fotis Ioannidis
Sporting's Fotis Ioannidis, center, jumps for the ball with Juventus' Khephren Thuram, center right, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_ Francisco Trincao
Sporting's Francisco Trincao fights for the ball with Juventus' Pierre Kalulu, left, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Juventus Vs Sporting_Maximiliano Araujo
Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo, second from left background, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Juventus and Sporting CP in Turin, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
