UNEP Warns World Still ‘Off Track’ as Global Warming Set to Hit 2.5°C This Century

It also made clear that the G20 bloc, which accounts for almost 77% of global emissions, is not on track to meet even its 2030 commitments, much less the more significant 2035 reductions required to stabilise world temperatures.



According to the research, global greenhouse gas emissions reached a record 57.7 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2024, up 2.3% from the year before.



More than half of this increase was caused by deforestation and changes in land use, but emissions from fossil fuels still kept rising. The European Union was the only large economy to witness a decrease in emissions, while China and India, two of the top emitters in the world, saw the biggest absolute rises.