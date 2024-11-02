Blogs

Brazil’s Mato Grosso Ends Soy Moratorium, Risks Amazon Deforestation

Mato Grosso ends soy moratorium, threatening nearly two decades of Amazon deforestation prevention efforts.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
Brazil’s Mato Grosso Ends Soy Moratorium, Risks Amazon Deforestation
info_icon

A historic agreement that's helped curb deforestation in Brazil's Amazon for nearly two decades suffered a major blow after Mato Grosso, the country's largest soybean-producing state, passed a law ending incentives for participating processing and trade companies.

The law passed last week was designed to void the Soy Moratorium — a 2006 deal in reaction to a Greenpeace investigation that linked soy produced in illegally deforested areas to U.S. commodities giants Cargill, Bunge and ADM. Under pressure, the companies agreed at the time not to buy soy produced in areas cleared after 2006. The date was later revised to July 2008.

Several studies in recent years have shown the moratorium contributed to the Amazon's preservation. A 2020 study in the journal Nature Food found that the agreement, in combination with public policies, contributed to the steepest reduction of deforestation recorded in Brazil's Amazon, between 2003 and 2016. 

Backed by soybean producers and most of Mato Grosso´s lawmakers and mayors, the new legislation cuts tax benefits to companies that participate in any agreement that imposes restrictions on expanding agricultural activities into areas that can be legally deforested. Governor Mauro Mendes signed the law Oct. 24. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, but regulations are pending.

It states that only the illegally deforested area of a farm will be prevented from selling soy. In other words, if a 4,000-acre (1,618-hectare) property clears 200 acres (81 hectares) unlawfully, just the output from that specific area is blocked. Specialists warn that such refined monitoring is technically challenging, if not unfeasible. Under the moratorium, property with any post-2008 deforestation is forbidden altogether to sell its crops, regardless of whether the deforestation is legal. Supporters of the new state law have long claimed the moratorium´s 2008 limit is stricter than Brazilian legislation that allows the deforestation of up to 20% of a large rural property in the Amazon.

“We will not rest as long as the moratorium harms even one producer," the Mato Grosso soy producers president Lucas Costa Beber said in a celebratory statement. "And until this agreement is extinct, the trading companies will not have a peaceful sleep." Environmental nonprofits and the entity representing leading soybean trade and processing companies have criticized Mato Grosso´s initiative.

 “The law is a setback,” said Bernardo Pires, sustainability director of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove), which supports the moratorium. “Companies committed to sustainability should receive twice as many benefits instead of losing them.” Abiove members, which include Cargill, Bunge and ADM, buy over 90% of Mato Grosso´s soy production. The state tax benefits amount to $308 million a year. 

 Pires said the moratorium´s zero deforestation policy is a market demand. "Our European customers demand not to consume any products associated with deforestation,” he said.

Cristiane Mazzetti, coordinator of the forests campaign at Greenpeace Brazil, said the law reveals a double standard among politicians connected to agribusiness, who oppose the moratorium as unnecessary yet seek to weaken these same environmental protection. The new law sparked mixed reactions within President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government, which has promised zero deforestation by 2030.

André Lima, secretary of deforestation control at the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, said that although state governments have the right to choose which economic activities they want to support, it is unconstitutional to withdraw tax incentives from companies that have adopted sustainability and climate criteria aligned with Brazil's deforestation reduction goals. “It also goes against the national tax reform guidelines, which have incorporated sustainable development as an important criterion for promoting more and new tax incentives for the green economy,” he told The Associated Press. 

Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro, however, praised the law. “The project (moratorium) is stricter than the law, and this creates legitimate dissatisfaction among producers,” he told reporters in an event last week.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Virat Kohli To Play Till 2027? Star Batter Aims To Complete 20 Years At RCB
  3. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad
  5. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin Strengthen India's Bid On Day 2 To Avoid Series Whitewash At Home
Football News
  1. Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester City, EPL: Cherries End Worst Record In English Football With Shock Win
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Salah Seals Comeback Win To Send Reds Top
  3. Bayern Munich 3-0 Union Berlin, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Nets Twice In Easy Win For Hosts
  4. FC Goa 3-0 Bengaluru FC Highlights, Indian Super League: Gaurs Shock Blues With Goals From Sadiku, Brison & Drazic
  5. Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Gunners 'Deserved To Lose'
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  3. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  5. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
World News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  5. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival