Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

In the past 24 hours, Delhi has issued more than 7,500 challans for vehicular pollution, and 2,300 miles of roads have been mechanically swept, according to official data.



The Delhi government announced in a statement that Tuesday's Air Quality Index (AQI) was the best for this day in seven years, standing at 291, down from 381 in 2024, 415 in 2023, 447 in 2022, 382 in 2021, 343 in 2020, and 407 in 2019.