Only NEERI-Certified Green Crackers Allowed In Gurugram For Diwali, Says District Administration

The Gurugram District Administration has allowed the sale of only NEERI-certified crackers for Diwali celebrations between October 18 and 20, procured from the designated locations in the National Certified Region (NCR). The district commissioner Ajay Kumar on Thursday, added that any violation of these directions would result in punitive action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Explosives Act, 1884.
The DC released the guidelines on X in order to “to protect public health and curb rising air pollution during winter months.”
According to the guidelines, the police shall ensure that the use of firecrackers should be confined between 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM on the two days, i.e., the one before and on Diwali.
“The sale and bursting of firecrackers have been strictly regulated in line with the Supreme Court’s order on Thursday. Only NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) certified green crackers can be sold in the district between October 18 and 20,” Kumar said. “Their use will remain limited to the specified time slots to minimise pollution levels.”
The notice states that the designated sale points will be away from densely populated or high-traffic areas, and regulated by the district administration and HSPCB.
“Only traders licensed by PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) can sell green crackers. Teams will inspect QR codes printed on each product and verify manufacturer details through the NEERI database,” Kumar said.
“The use of firecrackers with Barium and those not approved by NEERI as green cracker, shall not be permitted and if found for sale or in the possession of individuals/traders, the same shall be confiscated immediately,” the guidelines added.
Kumar said that the sale or purchase of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms has also been banned.
The HSPCB regional Office, Gurugram, has been directed to monitor air quality in line with Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) instructions and upload real-time data on official websites during this period.