Only NEERI-Certified Green Crackers Allowed In Gurugram For Diwali, Says District Administration

The DC released the guidelines on X in order to “to protect public health and curb rising air pollution during winter months.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Only NEERI-Certified Green Crackers Allowed In Gurugram For Diwali, Says District Administration
NEERI crackers in Delhi Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Gurugram District Administration has allowed the sale of only NEERI-certified crackers for Diwali celebrations between October 18 and 20.

  • The DC released the guidelines on X in order to “to protect public health and curb rising air pollution during winter months.”

  • The notice states that the designated sale points will be away from densely populated or high-traffic areas, and regulated by the district administration and HSPCB. 

The Gurugram District Administration has allowed the sale of only NEERI-certified crackers for Diwali celebrations between October 18 and 20, procured from the designated locations in the National Certified Region (NCR). The district commissioner Ajay Kumar on Thursday, added that any violation of these directions would result in punitive action under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Explosives Act, 1884.

The DC released the guidelines on X in order to “to protect public health and curb rising air pollution during winter months.”

According to the guidelines, the police shall ensure that the use of firecrackers should be confined between 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM on the two days, i.e., the one before and on Diwali. 

“The sale and bursting of firecrackers have been strictly regulated in line with the Supreme Court’s order on Thursday. Only NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) certified green crackers can be sold in the district between October 18 and 20,” Kumar said. “Their use will remain limited to the specified time slots to minimise pollution levels.”

Related Content
Related Content

The notice states that the designated sale points will be away from densely populated or high-traffic areas, and regulated by the district administration and HSPCB. 

“Only traders licensed by PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) can sell green crackers. Teams will inspect QR codes printed on each product and verify manufacturer details through the NEERI database,” Kumar said.

“The use of firecrackers with Barium and those not approved by NEERI as green cracker, shall not be permitted and if found for sale or in the possession of individuals/traders, the same shall be confiscated immediately,” the guidelines added. 

Kumar said that the sale or purchase of firecrackers through e-commerce platforms has also been banned. 

The HSPCB regional Office, Gurugram, has been directed to monitor air quality in line with Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) instructions and upload real-time data on official websites during this period.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Today?

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  3. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  5. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Samson Departs At Fifty, Kerala Fight On Vs Maharashtra

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti