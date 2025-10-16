As Diwali approaches, the debate over firecrackers has reignited, this time with the Supreme Court allowing the limited sale and use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, ending a five-year blanket ban. But what exactly are these so-called eco-friendly crackers, and how did they become central to India’s pollution-control discourse?

Green crackers are a newer class of fireworks designed to emit less pollution than conventional ones. Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and its National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), they aim to cut particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) emissions by about 30 per cent and reduce noise levels.

These crackers avoid the use of toxic metals such as barium, arsenic, and mercury, and instead use dust suppressants like zeolite or calcium carbonate. They also come with QR codes for verification, ensuring only certified products are sold.

There are three main types of green crackers: