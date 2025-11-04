Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos
Celebrated folk singer Maithili Thakur entered the political arena, filing her nomination for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, marking a major shift from music to mainstream politics. Thakur’s first rally for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections drew a thin crowd, with many empty chairs raising questions about grassroots support in her Alinagar constituency.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE