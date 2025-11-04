National

Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

Celebrated folk singer Maithili Thakur entered the political arena, filing her nomination for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, marking a major shift from music to mainstream politics. Thakur’s first rally for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections drew a thin crowd, with many empty chairs raising questions about grassroots support in her Alinagar constituency.

P
Photo Webdesk
Bihar polls 2025: BJP candidate Maithili thakur
Maithili Thakur Campaighns in Alinagar, in her first stint as a political candidate in Bihar assembly elections 2025 | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
2025 Bihar elections
BJP candidate from Alinagar constituency, Maithili Thakur is a professional Folk and Bhojpuri singer | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Bihar assembly polls BJP candidate Maithili during campaign
With Maithili Thakur, the party is trying to build an emotional connect with voters, presenting her as ‘Mithila ki beti’ | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Bihar assembly polls 2025: BJPs Maithili thakur
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also held a roadshow in support of Maithili Thakur | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Bihar assembly elections 2025: Maithili thakur during election campaign
BJP hopes to attract young voters with Maithili Thakur's popularity amidst the youth | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Bihar elections: Bhojpuri singer Maithili Thakur
Maithili is also immensely popular amongst the women voters, as seen in her rallies | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Bihar elections 2025: BJP made Maithili Thakur its candidate from Alinagar
Maithili Thakur in Alinagar | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
