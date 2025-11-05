Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

Celebrate Virat Kohli’s 37th birthday with a look back at his inspiring cricket journey, leadership evolution, fitness revolution, and record-breaking achievements that made him one of India’s greatest icons

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy
India's Virat Kohli touches the gourd as he comes on to bat against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli celebrates his 37th birthday on November 5

  • Virat Kohli is retired from Tests and T20Is

  • He has scored most number of centuries in the ODI format

Former India captain Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, is celebrating his 37th birthday on November 5. Virat Kohli is a name that has become synonymous with passion, consistency, and the pursuit of excellence. Born in Delhi on November 5, 1988, Virat’s story is not just about runs and records; it’s about a relentless desire to be the best version of himself, both on and off the field.

Growing up in a middle-class Punjabi household, Kohli’s early life was like that of any other boy who loved cricket. His father, Prem Kohli, was a lawyer, and his mother, Saroj, a homemaker, both of whom supported his dream from the very beginning.

At the age of nine, Kohli joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy, where his coaches noticed his natural timing and unmatched focus. As a teenager, he represented Delhi in the Under-15 and Under-17 categories, quickly building a reputation as a technically sound and fiercely determined batter.

From Delhi’s Dust to the World Stage

His first major moment on the global stage came in 2008 when he captained India’s Under-19 team to victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup held in Malaysia. That same year, he was picked for the Indian senior team for an ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Related Content
Related Content

Although his early days in international cricket were not immediately filled with centuries, there were clear glimpses of his temperament, an ability to play under pressure and an attitude that refused to back down. Slowly but surely, Kohli cemented his place in India’s batting lineup, especially after the 2011 World Cup, where India lifted the trophy after 28 years and Kohli played a steady role in the middle order.

As years went by, Kohli transformed from a promising youngster into India’s most dependable batter across formats. His hunger for runs was unmatched, whether it was chasing down targets in ODIs, anchoring innings in Tests, or controlling the tempo in T20s.

How Leadership and Fitness Became Kohli’s Signature

His aggressive body language and mental toughness made him stand out in a generation where composure often dominated expression. Kohli’s fitness revolution also changed Indian cricket; he led by example, making fitness a non-negotiable part of the team’s culture.

Leadership came naturally to him. When he took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, many wondered if his fiery personality could handle the weight of expectation. But Kohli not only handled it, he thrived under it. Under his captaincy, India became a dominant force, especially in Test cricket, achieving famous overseas wins in Australia and England and climbing to the top of the ICC Test rankings. His passion for the game often mirrored his performances, intense, calculated, and filled with emotion.

A Record Book Called Virat Kohli

Numbers alone can’t define a player, but in Kohli’s case, they help tell his story. In Test cricket, he has scored 9,230 runs with 30 centuries to his name. As a captain, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them, the most by any Indian Test captain. However, after a not-so-good Test series against Australia earlier this year, Kohli decided to retire from the longest format of the game.

In ODIs, Kohli’s record is nothing short of extraordinary. He has amassed 14,255 runs so far at an average exceeding 57.71, including 51 centuries, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds. He is the fastest player to reach multiple batting milestones, 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in ODIs, and his conversion rate of fifties to hundreds remains among the best ever.

In T20 Internationals, he has accumulated 4,188 runs and holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. After finally lifting the coveted trophy, Kohli retired from the shortest format of the game last year.

In the IPL, Kohli continues to dominate for Royal Challengers Bangalore, being the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament’s history scoring 8,661 runs so far at a strike rate of 132.85 in 267 matches. His 2016 IPL season, where he scored 973 runs with four centuries, remains one of the greatest individual campaigns in franchise cricket.

More Records and Stats

  • He holds the record for most centuries in ODI history, 50, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

  • Kohli is now the second-highest run-getter in One-Day Internationals, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara’s 14,234 runs and closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,426.

  • In Test cricket, Kohli ranks as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer, trailing behind Tendulkar, Dravid, and Gavaskar, and sits 19th globally among the all-time greats.

  • He finished his T20I career as the third-highest run-scorer, with 4,188 runs in 125 matches, including one century and 38 fifties.

  • Known for his consistency and unmatched hunger, Kohli remains the only player to combine over 25,000 international runs with 50 ODI hundreds across formats.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  3. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  4. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Big Hundred; Puducherry Grab 3 Points Against Delhi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  2. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  3. Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Bombay HC Clears Way for Resumption of 26/11 Trial Against Abu Jundal

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  2. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  3. Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

  4. Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel’s Foreign Minister

  5. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release