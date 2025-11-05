Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

Virat Kohli celebrates his 37th birthday on November 5
Virat Kohli is retired from Tests and T20Is
He has scored most number of centuries in the ODI format
Former India captain Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, is celebrating his 37th birthday on November 5. Virat Kohli is a name that has become synonymous with passion, consistency, and the pursuit of excellence. Born in Delhi on November 5, 1988, Virat’s story is not just about runs and records; it’s about a relentless desire to be the best version of himself, both on and off the field.
Growing up in a middle-class Punjabi household, Kohli’s early life was like that of any other boy who loved cricket. His father, Prem Kohli, was a lawyer, and his mother, Saroj, a homemaker, both of whom supported his dream from the very beginning.
At the age of nine, Kohli joined the West Delhi Cricket Academy, where his coaches noticed his natural timing and unmatched focus. As a teenager, he represented Delhi in the Under-15 and Under-17 categories, quickly building a reputation as a technically sound and fiercely determined batter.
From Delhi’s Dust to the World Stage
His first major moment on the global stage came in 2008 when he captained India’s Under-19 team to victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup held in Malaysia. That same year, he was picked for the Indian senior team for an ODI series in Sri Lanka.
Although his early days in international cricket were not immediately filled with centuries, there were clear glimpses of his temperament, an ability to play under pressure and an attitude that refused to back down. Slowly but surely, Kohli cemented his place in India’s batting lineup, especially after the 2011 World Cup, where India lifted the trophy after 28 years and Kohli played a steady role in the middle order.
As years went by, Kohli transformed from a promising youngster into India’s most dependable batter across formats. His hunger for runs was unmatched, whether it was chasing down targets in ODIs, anchoring innings in Tests, or controlling the tempo in T20s.
How Leadership and Fitness Became Kohli’s Signature
His aggressive body language and mental toughness made him stand out in a generation where composure often dominated expression. Kohli’s fitness revolution also changed Indian cricket; he led by example, making fitness a non-negotiable part of the team’s culture.
Leadership came naturally to him. When he took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni, many wondered if his fiery personality could handle the weight of expectation. But Kohli not only handled it, he thrived under it. Under his captaincy, India became a dominant force, especially in Test cricket, achieving famous overseas wins in Australia and England and climbing to the top of the ICC Test rankings. His passion for the game often mirrored his performances, intense, calculated, and filled with emotion.
A Record Book Called Virat Kohli
Numbers alone can’t define a player, but in Kohli’s case, they help tell his story. In Test cricket, he has scored 9,230 runs with 30 centuries to his name. As a captain, he led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them, the most by any Indian Test captain. However, after a not-so-good Test series against Australia earlier this year, Kohli decided to retire from the longest format of the game.
In ODIs, Kohli’s record is nothing short of extraordinary. He has amassed 14,255 runs so far at an average exceeding 57.71, including 51 centuries, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds. He is the fastest player to reach multiple batting milestones, 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in ODIs, and his conversion rate of fifties to hundreds remains among the best ever.
In T20 Internationals, he has accumulated 4,188 runs and holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. After finally lifting the coveted trophy, Kohli retired from the shortest format of the game last year.
In the IPL, Kohli continues to dominate for Royal Challengers Bangalore, being the all-time leading run-scorer in the tournament’s history scoring 8,661 runs so far at a strike rate of 132.85 in 267 matches. His 2016 IPL season, where he scored 973 runs with four centuries, remains one of the greatest individual campaigns in franchise cricket.
More Records and Stats
He holds the record for most centuries in ODI history, 50, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.
Kohli is now the second-highest run-getter in One-Day Internationals, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara’s 14,234 runs and closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,426.
In Test cricket, Kohli ranks as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer, trailing behind Tendulkar, Dravid, and Gavaskar, and sits 19th globally among the all-time greats.
He finished his T20I career as the third-highest run-scorer, with 4,188 runs in 125 matches, including one century and 38 fifties.
Known for his consistency and unmatched hunger, Kohli remains the only player to combine over 25,000 international runs with 50 ODI hundreds across formats.