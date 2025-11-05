Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Deepak Taware Clarifies Registrars Can’t Issue NOC For Housing Redevelopment

Taware’s directive confirms that only the general body of a cooperative housing society can approve property redevelopment, not registrars or sub-registrars.

Deepak Taware, Maharashtra housing redevelopment, NOC housing society
By restating the limits of official authority, the commissioner underscored that redevelopment decisions must be taken through the general body. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Deepak Taware issued a clarification on redevelopment NOCs.

  • Registrars and sub-registrars have no authority to issue NOCs for housing societies.

  • The general body of the cooperative housing society holds final decision-making power.

Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Deepak Taware has clarified that registrars and sub-registrars do not have the authority to issue ‘no objection certificates’ (NOCs) to cooperative housing societies for the redevelopment of their properties, PTI reported.

In his order, Taware stated that the general body of a cooperative housing society remains the highest decision-making authority in any redevelopment process. He emphasised that the responsibility for approving or rejecting redevelopment proposals lies entirely with the society’s members, not with the registrar’s office.

According to PTI, the commissioner referred to a writ petition filed before the Bombay High Court, noting that the court had cited a 2019 government resolution which defines the role of registrars and cooperative departments as purely supervisory in nature.

The order aims to remove ambiguity around the administrative process of redevelopment and reaffirms that registrars are not empowered to grant or deny permissions in such matters.

By restating the limits of official authority, the commissioner underscored that redevelopment decisions must be taken through the general body, in line with the principles of cooperative governance outlined in the state’s cooperative laws.

(With inputs from PTI)

