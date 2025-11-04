Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announces INR 1 crore reward for Renuka Thakur after World Cup triumph
Renuka expresses wish of a "decent, stable government job”
Festivity, jubilation and non-stop Nati (pahari dance) at Renuka's village
Overwhelmed with emotion after watching the Women’s World Cup final late at night, Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu called Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur — a proud daughter of Rohru — on Monday morning (November 3, 2025) and announced a cash award of INR 1 crore for her. The young cricketer responded warmly, yet expressed a humble wish: “Sir, I want a decent, stable government job.”
Echoing her champion daughter’s sentiment, Renuka’s mother, Sunita Thakur, speaking over the phone from their village, Parsa, about 110km from Shimla, said, “The entire Himachal Pradesh is celebrating the Indian women’s World Cup triumph, and we are proud that Renuka played a key role in it.”
She jubilantly added, “We are grateful to the chief minister for being the first to congratulate her and for announcing an INR 1 crore reward. However, what we truly wish for is a respectable and stable government job for Renuka.”
Renuka's Village In Festive Mode
Throughout the night, and even the day before, after the semi-finals, Renuka’s house was already in celebration mode with close relatives, friends and fellow villagers gathering to cheer up the family. There is festivity all over the area.
“We have hosted a bhandara (feast), distributed sweets, and there is non-stop Nati (traditional pahari dance) and folk music at our house. Everyone is in joy and celebrating this moment of history and Renuka’s hard journey from this place to international cricket. I honestly never dreamed that Renuka would shine like this, and the women's World Cup win will bring such excitement to Indian fans, and those abroad.”
When asked if she was able to speak to her daughter after India’s victory to greet her, Sunita laughed loudly. “Not yet. I don’t know how I will hold back my tears and emotions when I hear her voice. However, I don't feel any urgency. I have to visit all the deities who have blessed her. She is India’s daughter. I can see how the whole country and everyone in Himachal is celebrating her.”
The villagers are preparing to welcome Renuka back home. This is among the rarest achievements for a girl from a remote rural setting. She has won millions of hearts.
Adversity In Childhood
Sunita, reminiscing about Renuka’s childhood and her love for cricket, said, “Her childhood plays before my eyes like a film.”
She had a difficult time, losing her father, Kehar Singh Thakur, who was an employee of the irrigation and public health department, when she was barely three years old. The entire family was in crisis. It was her father, a huge cricket fan, who wanted either his son or daughter to adopt cricket as a career. Renuka has fulfilled his dream better than anyone expected, Sunita feels.
Renuka developed a passion for cricket at an early age, regularly playing with her brother, cousins and local boys using a wooden bat (sticks actually) and soft balls made out of cloth at a small ground in the village. Recognizing her talent, her uncle Bhupendra Singh Thakur, a teacher, got her enrolled in a cricket academy in Dharamshala, where she honed her skills and never looked back. Soon she joined the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) women's residential academy, marking the start of her formal cricket training.
Despite hardships and struggles, Renuka’s passion for cricket took her to success not only within India but internationally. Her list of achievements is a matter of record that everyone knows. Amid all the acclaim, she inked a tattoo on her arm in memory of her father.
When the CM chose to make a call to Renuka, she was really humbled. He told her over the phone, “I watched the match passionately till the very end. It’s a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh and India — our women have achieved a historic win. You showed remarkable resilience on the field, and your bowling was outstanding."
While watching the match, CM Sukhu had remarked: “The way the team played, especially Renuka Singh Thakur, the girl from calm and serene hills, all my day’s fatigue just melted away.” Sitting along him was the state’s advocate general Anup Rattan and wife Neelam Rattan, who shared those exciting moments and said, "CM sir watched intently. As the matched reached its thrilling climax, he (CM) said I am going to reward Renuka for her spirit and fiery bowling spell.”
Sure enough, Sukhu stated the next day: “Today, in recognition of your brilliant success, I have announced an INR 1 crore reward. The BCCI is a rich body, it will not be failing to fulfill its duty to reward you (all). But this is from our side as being a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, making us proud.”
Touched by the gesture, Renuka said, “Sir, I would be grateful if you could grant me a suitable government job.” The CM responded with a reassuring nod, saying, “Meet me when you return. We will ensure the needful is done — it will be our honour.”
Renuka is the second woman after Sushma Verma to represent India from Himachal Pradesh. Last year, a third player from the state debuted in the Indian women's cricket team in the form of Tanuja Kanwar, also from the Shimla district like Renuka and Sushma.