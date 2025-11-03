Renuka Singh Thakur Factfile: India's Most Economical Bowler At ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Renuka Singh Thakur is one of the senior-most player in the IND-W squad
The 29-year-old made her ODI debut back in 2022
Renuka did not get any wickets in the final but bowled an economical spell
Renuka Singh Thakur comes from the cold mountains of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. At mere three years of age, Renuka lost her father Kehar Singh but that did not stop her from choosing cricket.
It was her uncle Bhupinder Singh Thakur who persuaded her family to send Renuka to Dharmasala and join the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's (HPCA) women's residential academy.
Speaking of her role at the World Cup, Renuka played just 6 matches at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and scalped three wickets with a best of 2/25. However, it was her economical bowling that left an impression, giving away 4.02 runs per over.
Renuka's triumph at the World Cup saw Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announce a cash award of Rs 1 crore for her. Renuka hails from the Rohru area of Shimla district.
“I have seen the final match, and you performed well, and the state is proud of you,” he told Renuka.
Renuka Singh Thakur's Bio
Date of Birth: January 02, 1996
Age: 29 years
Birthplace: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Role: Right-arm fast-medium
Batting Style: Right-handed
Renuka Singh Thakur's ODI Stats
Matches played: 27
Wickets: 41
Average: 25.83
Best Bowling: 5/29
Renuka Singh Thakur's Background
Renuka’s cricketing journey began in 2009 when she enrolled herself in HPCA’s residential academy in Dharamsala and soon, she worked her way through Himachal Pradesh’s age group cricket. Her ODI debut came in 2022 against New Zealand and since then, went on to play in 41 matches for the Women in Blue.