Tottenham 4-0 FC Copenhagen, Champions League: Spurs Move To Seventh In Standings
Tottenham returned to form in emphatic fashion, thumping Copenhagen 4-0 at home in the Champions League. They took the lead early when Brennan Johnson capitalised on a poor goal-keeping decision to slot home from a tight angle. Midway through the match Wilson Odobert doubled the advantage with a composed finish after another keeper error. Then came the moment of the night: centre-back Micky van de Ven picked up the ball near his own penalty area and sprinted the length of the pitch to smash in a stunning solo goal. Despite Johnson being sent off minutes later, Spurs showed no signs of slowing, substitute João Palhinha added a fourth to seal a dominant victory and lift morale after a disappointing home defeat.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE