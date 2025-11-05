Football

Tottenham 4-0 FC Copenhagen, Champions League: Spurs Move To Seventh In Standings

Tottenham returned to form in emphatic fashion, thumping Copenhagen 4-0 at home in the Champions League. They took the lead early when Brennan Johnson capitalised on a poor goal-keeping decision to slot home from a tight angle. Midway through the match Wilson Odobert doubled the advantage with a composed finish after another keeper error. Then came the moment of the night: centre-back Micky van de Ven picked up the ball near his own penalty area and sprinted the length of the pitch to smash in a stunning solo goal. Despite Johnson being sent off minutes later, Spurs showed no signs of slowing, substitute João Palhinha added a fourth to seal a dominant victory and lift morale after a disappointing home defeat.

UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Dane Scarlett
Tottenham's Dane Scarlett, top, duels for the ball with Copenhagen's Junnosuke Suzuki during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Dane Scarlett
Tottenham's Dane Scarlett, left, duels for the ball with Copenhagen's Junnosuke Suzuki during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison misses to score the penalty during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Munashe Garananga , Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison, right, duels for the ball with Copenhagen's Munashe Garananga during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_ Munashe Garananga
Tottenham's Dane Scarlett, left, duels for the ball with Copenhagen's Munashe Garananga during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Tottenhams Richarlison
Tottenham's Richarlison, left, duels for the ball with Copenhagen's Munashe Garananga during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Kolo Muani
Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani, left, duels for the ball with Copenhagen's Marcos Lopez during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Joao Palhinha
Tottenham's Joao Palhinha celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Tottenhams Joao Palhinha
Tottenham's Joao Palhinha celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen_Micky van de Ven
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and Copenhagen, in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
