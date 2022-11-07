Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K Police Files Chargesheet Against LeT Terrorists Involved In Soldier’s Killing

Jammu And Kashmir: Among the five terrorists, one is OGW who is in jail, the other accused—a Pakistani terrorist who goes by aliases Ghazi Bhai, Pathan and Usman Bhai is at large.

Land transferred to security forces in Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image)
Security forces on guard in Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:01 pm

Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against five persons, including four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, in a case related to the murder of an army man in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year. 

"Police today produced a chargesheet against following five accused persons in a case of terror incident in which one army man on leave was abducted and murdered at Lokipora Khag in Budgam," a police spokesman said.

Those named in the chargesheet included three terrorists who were killed in an encounter with security forces a month after the soldier's murder.  

While one overground worker (OGW) of the terrorists is in jail, the other accused -- a Pakistani terrorist who goes by aliases Ghazi Bhai, Pathan and Usman Bhai -- is at large. 

According to the chargesheet, at around 21:30 hours on March 7, 2022, Khag police station received a missing complaint of an in-service army soldier Mohammad Sameer Malla, who was on leave.

"After three days on March 10, upon specific information, body of the missing army man was recovered. The victim was found buried in a ditch in fields of Labran Khag village," the spokesman said. 

During the course of investigation, OGW Ather Illahi Sheikh was apprehended. Sheikh admitted that he along with other four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba abducted Malla on March 7 and tortured him which resulted in his death, the spokesman said. 

"During searches, three terrorists involved in the said crime were killed in anti- terror operation in village Malwa Kunzar on April 21-22, 2022 while one accused -- @Ghazi Bhai @Pathan -- a Pakistan-origin terrorist is still at large," he added. 

Related stories

Fogging Drive Intensified Amid Spurt In Dengue Cases In Jammu And Kashmir

LG Discusses Roadmap On Holistic Development Of Agriculture And Allied Sectors In Jammu And Kashmir

92% Of Families In Jammu And Kashmir Have At Least One Ayushman Card: LG

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Budgam Lashker-e-Taiba Terrorists Terrorism Soldier Killing Chargesheet
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live