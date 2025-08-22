ISRO Unveils Model Of India’s First Space Station Module

ISRO showcased the Bharatiya Antariksh Station model at National Space Day, targeting a 2028 launch of its first module. The orbital lab will support microgravity research, space tourism, and position India among the few nations with space stations.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  1. ISRO unveiled the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) model, with the first 10-tonne module planned for launch in 2028.

  2. The space station will orbit 450 km above Earth, supporting microgravity research, technology testing, and human health studies.

  3. India aims to expand BAS to five modules by 2035, opening avenues for space tourism, commercial ventures, and global collaborations.

ISRO on Friday unveiled a model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) module during the two-day National Space Day celebrations.

PTI reported that by 2028, India hopes to join the select few countries that run orbital labs by launching the first module of the BAS, its own domestic space station.

There are now two orbital laboratories: China's Tiangong space station and the International Space Station, which is run by five space organisations.

As part of its ambitious space sector goals, India intends to have five Bhartiya Antariksh Station modules operational by 2035. The anticipated weight of the BAS-01 module is 10 tonnes, and it will be positioned 450 kilometres above the Earth in low Earth orbit.

According to PTI, the Bharat Docking System, Bharat Berthing Mechanism, automated hatch system, platform for microgravity research and technology demonstration, viewports for scientific imaging and crew recreation, and the locally developed Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) are some of the BAS's noteworthy features.

In addition, the BAS will be equipped with plug-and-play integrated avionics, space suits, radiation, thermal, and Micro Meteoroid Orbital Debris (MMOD) protection, propulsion and ECLSS fluid replenishment, and airlocks to accommodate additional vehicle activity.

It is anticipated that the BAS will be used as a research platform to investigate a range of topics related to interplanetary exploration, life sciences, medicine, and space. It will offer a chance to investigate how human health is affected by microgravity and test critical technologies required for sustained human habitation in space.

By utilising the orbital lab's resources, India will enter the commercial space industry, and the space station will promote space tourism.

In addition to acting as a centre for scientific research and supporting continuing international partnerships, the BAS will encourage the next generation to pursue jobs in space science and technology. Those who attended the National Space Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam were captivated by the enormous 3.8 m × 8 m BAS-01 model.

P K Mishra, the prime minister's senior secretary, stated on Friday that ISRO is now free to concentrate on deep space and frontier technologies, leaving the applications to private companies. The government's unrestricted space reforms have made the industry scalable and resilient for the future.

Speaking at ISRO's National Meet-2 on the occasion of National Space Day, Mishra also urged the space scientists to include cutting-edge technology like big data analytics, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence in the next satellites and ground systems.

"Space sector reforms have made the future of the sector scalable, innovative and resilient," he said.

Mishra also said that technology transfers from ISRO, the setting up of a venture capital fund and a technology adoption fund are empowering the transformation in the space sector.

"ISRO is now free to focus on frontier technologies and deep space; much of the application will be done by the private sector, which is developing," he said.

Mishra also suggested expanding global partnerships as demonstrated by the recent launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite and the proposed G-20 climate satellite.

"India should be seen as a hub of affordable, inclusive and innovative space solutions for the world," Mishra said.

