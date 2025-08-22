ISRO Unveils Model Of India’s First Space Station Module

P K Mishra, the prime minister's senior secretary, stated on Friday that ISRO is now free to concentrate on deep space and frontier technologies, leaving the applications to private companies. The government's unrestricted space reforms have made the industry scalable and resilient for the future.



Speaking at ISRO's National Meet-2 on the occasion of National Space Day, Mishra also urged the space scientists to include cutting-edge technology like big data analytics, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence in the next satellites and ground systems.