Integrated Check Post to be in place in Tripura’s Sabroom by year-end: Official

The Integrated Check Post (ICP), a strategic project to facilitate seamless trade and people's movement with Bangladesh in South Tripura's Sabroom, would be put in place by the end of this year, an official of the Land Ports Authority India (LPAI) said on Saturday.

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 7:36 pm

The Center has already sanctioned Rs. 250 crore to build the ICP to pave the way for trade and immigration with Bangladesh through Maitri Setu. An amount of Rs. 91 crore has also been paid to the landowners for the acquisition of 50 acres of land near Maitri Setu, and civil works are going on in full swing at present. “As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we have set a target of completing the ICP work as much as possible by the end of this year. And we are working in this direction, “ the LPAI official said.

The ICP is considered a pivotal project to make Sabroom, a border town of South Tripura district, a logistic hub for the Northeast region by using Chittagong port in Bangladesh. Haldia port in West Bengal is the only option to bring logistics from outside the area, escalating freight expenses. Though Maitri Setu was inaugurated one and half years ago, trade has not yet begun because a Land Customs Station (LCS) was not set up on the other side of river Feni in Bangladesh. 

Two ICPs are functioning in Tripura, one at Akhaura (Agartala) and the other at Sonamura in the Sepahijala district. The official said that one more ICP at Nischintapur, the corridor of the Indo-Bangla railway project in West Tripura district, is under consideration of the Center. “Nischintapur rail yard also needs to have an ICP to handle citizens for both sides and goods transported through the point,”  he added.

