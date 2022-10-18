Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India’s ‘Stable’ Relationship With China Was Severely Impacted By Ladakh Standoff: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it would be fair to state that India has essentially taken a determinedly bilateral approach to China.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 4:59 pm

Peace and tranquillity in the border areas clearly remains the basis for normal relations between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday amid the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar said the last few years have been a period of "serious challenge", both for the relationship and for the prospects of the Asian continent. 

"The continuation of the current impasse will not benefit either India or China. New normals of posture will inevitably lead to new normals of responses," he said, referring to the border row.

"It is the willingness to take a long-term view of their ties that the two countries must display today," Jaishankar said in an address at a conference on 'China's Foreign Policy and International Relations in the New Era'.

He said India's search for a "more balanced" and "stable relationship" with China was severely impacted by the border row in eastern Ladakh.

"Given the developments of 2020, they obviously focus on an effective defence of the border. This was notably undertaken even in the midst of Covid," Jaishankar said.

"Peace and tranquillity in the border areas clearly remains the basis for normal relations. From time to time, this has been mischievously conflated with the sorting out of the boundary question," he said.

Looking back at seven decades of engagement, the external affairs minister said it would be fair to state that India has essentially taken a determinedly bilateral approach to China.

Related stories

India Will Do Everything To Facilitate Ukraine Solution: S Jaishankar

Pakistan Rejects EAM S Jaishankar’s ‘Expert In International Terrorism’ Remark

EAM S Jaishankar To Visit New Zealand, Australia From Wednesday

"There are many reasons for this, including a sense of Asian solidarity and suspicion of third party interests that emanated from other experiences," he said.

Jaishankar said the ties can become sustainable on the basis of "three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest".

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India China Border Issues Ladakh India-China Standoff Ladakh Standoff External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar China's Foreign Policy And International Relations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC